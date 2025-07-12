Rock Royalty to Ignite NASCAR’s Sonoma Raceway as Hollywood Takes Over Pre-Race Rituals

From military flyovers and driver introductions to celebrity grand marshals and live concerts, NASCAR’s pre-race events have long been a spectacle that stretches far beyond the racing itself. Daytona’s opening ceremonies are legendary for their patriotic pageantry, while Talladega’s infield concerts and Charlotte’s Memorial Day tributes have become fan favorites. The tradition goes back decades, evolving as the sport grew from its 1948 Daytona Beach beginnings into a national phenomenon.

In recent years, events like Chicago’s citywide music festival and Atlanta’s interactive fan zones have drawn thousands, making the pre-race experience a highlight of race weekends. These festivities not only energize the crowd but also showcase NASCAR’s ability to blend motorsports with entertainment. As Sonoma Raceway prepares for its next NASCAR event, all eyes are on how Hollywood and rock royalty will elevate the pre-race spectacle even further.

Rock royalty and Hollywood shine in NASCAR Sonoma’s pre-race spectacle

If you are following the 2025 NASCAR season, then you’ll agree that it has delivered a string of unforgettable national anthem performances. Each added its own flair to race day. At the Daytona 500, Technical Sgt. Michael J. Aiello of the U.S. Air Force Band set a patriotic tone with a stirring rendition that echoed through the grandstands.

Texas Motor Speedway featured a 100-year-old Marine veteran, Don Graves, singing the national anthem. These moments have become a hallmark of NASCAR’s pre-race tradition, blending music, emotion, and anticipation before engines roar to life. As the Cup Series rolls into Sonoma Raceway, the pre-race festivities are set to reach new heights.

Acclaimed left-handed guitarist Malina Moye will take center stage to perform the national anthem before the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Naturally, she will be bringing her signature rock energy to the Wine Country circuit. Lauded as one of the world’s top guitarists by Guitar World Magazine, Moye is recognized for her pioneering style and electrifying stage presence. She made history as the first African-American woman to play the national anthem on guitar at a professional sporting event. Her career has only soared since then.

Moye’s latest album, “Dirty,” topped the Billboard Blues chart. It was also named among Guitar World’s top five guitar albums of 2023. She was also recently featured in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center” exhibit. With over 70 million impressions across social media and streaming platforms, Moye’s blend of rock, blues, and funk promises to deliver a powerful and inspiring rendition that will captivate fans and set an electric tone for race day at Sonoma.

But the star power at Sonoma doesn’t end with the anthem. The spotlight turns to the grand marshal duties, as actor and comedian Adam Devine prepares to command drivers to start their engines at Sonoma. This seamless fusion of entertainment and racing is now a defining feature of NASCAR’s biggest weekends.

Adam Devine brings Hollywood flair as Grand Marshal at Sonoma

The Grand Marshal ritual is one of NASCAR’s most cherished pre-race traditions. A celebrity or notable figure is given the honor of saying the “Drivers, start your engines!” command. This moment signals the transition from pre-race festivities to the adrenaline-fueled action on track, and it’s often delivered with a unique flair that reflects the personality of the Grand Marshal.

Over the years, this role has been filled by a diverse array of stars. From sports legends to military heroes, each adds their own energy to the event. The 2025 NASCAR season has seen its share of memorable Grand Marshal appearances. Earlier this year, actor Anthony Mackie kicked off the Daytona 500. Similarly, former NBA MVP and Chicago’s very own Derrick Rose brought his star power to the race in Chicago.

This weekend, the spotlight shines on actor and comedian Adam Devine, who has been named Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Known for his roles in “Pitch Perfect,” “Workaholics,” and the Netflix film “The Out-Laws,” Devine brings a blend of charisma and humor that’s sure to energize the crowd. “We are thrilled to have Adam Devine join us as the Grand Marshal,” said Jill Gregory, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. “His infectious enthusiasm and vibrant presence will add to the electric atmosphere that we offer to both fans and competitors at our events.”

From Malina Moye’s guitar-shredding anthem to Adam Devine’s Hollywood charm, Sonoma’s pre-race show proves NASCAR is more than just left turns and pit stops. The sport continues to evolve, drawing in new fans while keeping longtime loyalists on their feet. At Sonoma, the fusion of rock, racing, and red carpets felt just right.