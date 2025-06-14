Rocky Mexico Run Leaves Tyler Reddick Facing Tough Questions

In a bold, adrenaline-fueled leap, Tyler Reddick is all in for NASCAR Mexico—even if it means ruffling feathers at home. But the reason? The high-altitude battleground of Mexico City, sitting nearly 7,500 feet above sea level, isn’t just tough on engines—it’s a test of sheer human endurance. As the air thins, the pressure rises. But for Reddick, it’s just another chance to chase glory at full throttle, no matter the personal cost.

As Tyler Reddick and the NASCAR field prepare for a historic showdown beyond U.S. borders, it’s not just about burning rubber—it’s about breathing right. Racing in Mexico City means battling the altitude as much as the competition. With oxygen in short supply nearly 7,500 feet up, Reddick isn’t taking chances. The 23XI Racing driver took prep to the next level—sleeping in a hypoxic tent to train his body for the thin air. So, it’s high-stakes racing, both on the track and in every breath. However, it seems like while Reddick is physically prepared, his car has not been up to the mark so far.

Tyler Reddick is not sure what went wrong

Tyler Reddick has been a menace at road courses in the Next-Gen era. Out of the 16 road course races in this era, Reddick has finished outside the top-10 on just three occasions, with 3 wins under his belt. These are staggering numbers for anyone, and heading into Mexico City, it’s no surprise he took his preparation seriously, as he knows he has a shot at winning. However, Tyler Reddick’s run through Mexico took a rocky turn on Friday.

After showing some promise in the first practice, things unraveled in the second session, leaving the 23XI driver sitting 32nd on the time chart. On June 14, Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports caught Reddick reflecting on the frustrating slide. “We’re scratching our heads honestly, not really sure what we need. So that’s kind of the problem, like, we’re just—if we were closer, I feel like it makes a little bit more sense what we need to do. But got a lot of work to do,” said Reddick.

Then, when asked if the on-track feel matched what the simulator predicted, Reddick added: “We missed that quite a bit. I mean, we weren’t terrible in first practice, like it seemed like potential is there, but definitely seems like we went the wrong way on speed and everything in that second practice.” Now, with adjustments looming, Reddick’s road to redemption begins in the high-altitude haze of Mexico City.

Bob Pockrass also questioned if it was a handling issue or if they were just plain slow. The 23XI driver didn’t hold back in breaking down the trouble spots. “You know, it kind of just seems like, yeah, we’re just losing time through the middle of the corner. It’s just, like, too tight or something. It’s kind of what it seems to us. So like, so we tried to improve it, make it some sort of improvement… Hopefully, we can talk to Bubba [Wallace] and Riley [Herbst], kind of see how their practices… So yeah, just stay on teammates and see what they felt. Hopefully, give us some sense of direction,” said Tyler.

Well, these comments aren’t motivating if you’re a Tyler Reddick fan. The 2024 regular season champion has had an underwhelming season so far, showing glimpses of raw speed but no finishes to back it up. After a blistering 21 top-10 finishes in 2024, Reddick has managed just 5 top-10 finishes in 15 races so far, with many of his bad finishes coming because of pit road penalties or him over-driving the car.

So, with the corners at Mexico City biting back and the clock ticking, Reddick is hoping teamwork unlocks the answers soon. But when asked if he expected to hear from team co-owner Denny Hamlin after a tough session, Tyler Reddick kept it honest and chill. “Really not thinking. I mean, we’ll see. I mean, he might, I’m not sure. Be honest, he’s got bigger priorities taken care of, which I completely understand,” said Tyler.

Hamlin will notably not be racing on Sunday as he will be taking care of his fiancée, Jordan Fish, along with their newborn son, who was delivered on Wednesday. Hamlin has received a playoff waiver for missing the race and will hope that 23XI can get the job done in Mexico while he assumes daddy duties back home.

While Reddick’s commitment to elevating his game is undeniable, he would hope that it all pays off when the green flag drops at Mexico this weekend.