Roger Penske & Co’s Disqualification Mounts More Problems at Prestigious Event, Days After Indy-500 Scandal

Roger Penske’s journey to motorsports royalty didn’t start in luxury boardrooms. It began with a $75,000 loan from his father and a dream forged in grit. In 1965, the young racer stepped away from the driver’s seat, not because he lacked talent, but because he had a vision. “I got out because I wanted to become a business guy. I needed to get insurance; I needed to borrow money from the bank. You couldn’t do that unless you’re not a race driver,” Penske recalled in an interview with Kevin Harvick. That decision wasn’t easy, but it became the foundation of what would become a global racing empire. By 1966, Team Penske made its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona. From one Chevrolet dealership to a $39 billion transportation empire, Penske built it all. But today, that same empire stands under scrutiny. Just weeks apart, Penske’s legacy is taking heavy hits. Two cheating scandals at two of motorsports’ crown jewels, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, have raised serious questions. The empire built on hard decisions and precision now faces accusations of crossing the line.

Officials found a Porsche Penske Motorsport car illegal after a post-qualifying inspection at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 6 Porsche 963, driven by Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, and Matt Campbell, had set a blistering lap, good enough for fourth place and a spot in Hyperpole. However, scrutineers discovered the car was underweight. A basic violation, yet one with harsh consequences. As a result, the team was disqualified from qualifying and forced to start at the back of the Hypercar field.

The stewards didn’t mince words. “The minimum car weight did not comply with the relevant regulations… During the hearing, the Team Manager confirmed and accepted the procedure of the scrutineering and the measurements. Consequently, the Stewards decided to impose the disqualification of car 6 from the qualifying session,” the statement read. There was no appeal, no loophole. This was a clear-cut violation. “Penske perfect” used to be a badge of honor. Now, it sounds like a faded slogan.

This Le Mans disaster follows closely on the heels of chaos at the Indianapolis 500. Officials found that Penske-owned cars driven by Josef Newgarden and Will Power used illegally modified rear attenuators. These safety-critical parts must match the exact specifications supplied by Dallara. Even slight modifications violate clear IndyCar rules. Team Penske responded by pulling both cars from the final round of qualifying, and officials sent them to the back of the grid.

The fallout was swift and ugly. Both drivers were booted to the back of the grid. A $100,000 fine per car was slapped on the team. Roger Penske, also the owner of the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fired his top three executives, Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzewski, and Kyle Moyer. Penske admitted fault, stating, “Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams. We have had organisational failures during the last two years, and we have had to make necessary changes. I apologise to our fans, our partners and our organisation for letting them down.”

This isn’t the first time Penske’s team has danced on the edge. Last year, they were busted using illegal software that activated push-to-pass boosts when rules didn’t allow it. That led to disqualifications at St. Petersburg. Fans and insiders have started questioning whether this is just poor oversight or a culture that’s too comfortable playing in the gray areas. Penske might deny involvement in day-to-day tech decisions, but as the owner, the accountability still rests on him.

Penske’s name used to be synonymous with professionalism. Now it’s being mentioned alongside words like “cheating” and “scandal.” And as if these blows weren’t enough, another storm is brewing on the horizon, from Formula 1. They’re not just challenging Penske’s brand, they’re targeting his turf.

F1 to Challenge Roger Penske’s crown jewel!

The battle for America’s motorsport soul is heating up. Formula 1 has fired a direct shot at IndyCar and Roger Penske. In 2026, the Canadian Grand Prix will clash with the Indianapolis 500. This isn’t a scheduling mishap. It’s a statement. For decades, fans have enjoyed a full weekend of global motorsport. Monaco. Indy. Charlotte. It was a feast. However, F1 is now disrupting that tradition.

F1 made the change to improve logistics. But the real effect is clear: it’s muscling in on IndyCar’s biggest day. Scott McLaughlin summed up the mood bluntly: “Motorsport Xmas has been ruined.” Now, stewards, scandals, and pressure from across the Atlantic all close in on Penske. F1 is growing fast in the U.S., thanks to shows like Drive to Survive and massive media deals. But it still lags behind the Indy 500, which drew over 7 million viewers this year.

In contrast, last year’s Canadian GP pulled just 1.8 million. F1 may be global, but the 500 is America’s race. Penske owns it, literally and symbolically. If F1 continues to press in on his territory, Penske’s empire could face more than just internal collapse. An international juggernaut could swallow it and claim America’s checkered flag.