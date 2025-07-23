Roger Penske Faces Backlash as Fans Question 2026 IndyCar Schedule Change Rumors

In motorsports, few figures command as much respect and scrutiny as Roger Penske. His influence in American racing spans decades, with ownership of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IndyCar series, and his string of victorious race teams. Yet lately, murmurs among the fanbase hint at unease well beyond the racetrack. Just as the engines roar for another season, whispers of a 2026 IndyCar schedule shakeup have stirred fans into a frenzy. IndyCar has grown significantly in popularity, with average race attendance climbing by over 25% since 2019 and TV viewership reaching more than 1.5 million per race last season.

These numbers reflect a sport that is thriving, making any disruption to the schedule all the more sensitive. Fans who live and breathe IndyCar aren’t withholding their thoughts, but the layers of disappointment and hope remain complex. The unfolding debate embodies more than just dates and circuits; it’s about tradition, identity, and the soul of racing itself as seen through the critical lens of its most passionate supporters.

2026 IndyCar schedule rumors

Roger Penske’s management of IndyCar since acquiring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been marked by a firm focus on sustainability and commercial viability, but also by tough decisions that ripple through the fanbase and racing community. One of the most contentious issues involves the rumored removal or reduction of Iowa Speedway from the 2026 calendar. According to a recent X post, Penske executives had privately decided, headed into the Iowa Speedway doubleheader, that the track “was not long for IndyCar’s schedule.” This is a strong indication that despite Iowa’s historical significance, its future is in doubt.

Iowa Speedway, a 0.875-mile oval known as “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet,” has delivered some of the most memorable short-oval IndyCar races since its introduction in 2007. But despite its racing heritage, issues have surfaced in recent years. For example, the tracks saw a downturn in passing after repaving and technical package changes in 2024, diminishing on-track excitement.

Moreover, the 2025 race weekend at Iowa was marked by poor promotion and limited fan engagement, leading many to speculate that Penske Entertainment deliberately withheld marketing support as part of an effort to phase the track out. This aligns with IndyCar’s history of self-sabotage when dropping unwanted venues, such as Fontana, where a lack of promotion effectively killed fan interest.

Penske adopts a pragmatic approach, avoiding funding for unsustainable events. This stems from past management lessons, where overspending without sustainable revenue caused financial troubles and Tony George’s removal. His careful stewardship has reinstated fiscal discipline and emphasized profitable growth.

“Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams,” Penske said in a previous interview. “We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners, and our organization for letting them down.” In 2024, Team Penske got caught in a cheating scandal. That involved illegal use of the so-called “push to pass” software. Driver Josef Newgarden was stripped of his win for the first 2024 IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Coming back, Iowa is recognized for its unique and intense short-track racing, contrasting with newer, commercialized venues. Beyond Iowa, IndyCar grapples with scheduling challenges due to NASCAR’s aggressive competition for traditional time slots. Penske Entertainment faces tough decisions to balance market share and fan interest, while fans express concern over NASCAR’s disconnect from grassroots values, noting issues like track removals and playoff formats that overlook core fan desires.

Fans’ comments and reactions to the rumored 2026 schedule shift

The fanbase’s reaction to the Iowa situation and the rumored 2026 schedule upheaval has been vocal and polarized. Many fans expressed frustration over the perceived disregard for tradition and fan input, as one fan commented, “Not surprised, they only came back after 2021 cause Rahal found Hy-Vee for them. Without their money and promotion, Iowa would’ve never been back on the schedule.”

Hy-Vee played a crucial role in supporting Iowa’s return to the racing calendar through Graham Rahal, whose family team and sponsorship connections were vital. Rahal and Hy-Vee helped revive the track after it briefly vanished from the schedule, with Hy-Vee’s sponsorship significantly boosting attendance. However, Hy-Vee’s recent limited promotion this year raises doubts about Iowa’s ability to remain on the calendar.

Another fan commented, “It’s like Roger is taking a page straight from NASCAR. Not listening to the fans and doing whatever he wants and destroying the sport in the process.” Fans have compared Penske’s unilateral decisions to recent NASCAR complaints about removing traditional tracks like Phoenix and Fontana, playoff formats, and canceling races against fan wishes.

The Chicago Street Race, added in 2023, drew initial interest due to its urban setting but faced frustrations from consecutive rain-shortened events and inconsistent broadcast times. While it offered fresh excitement, race control decisions and scheduling issues overshadowed its potential, highlighting concerns about NASCAR’s commercial focus over the fan experience, similar to criticisms of Penske’s management in IndyCar.

Another fan wrote expressing their frustration, “That’s the only track besides Indy worth a damn on the schedule.” This underscores Iowa’s unique status among fans as a genuine short-track race delivering intense and authentic competition, unlike many newer venues perceived as catering only to commercial interests. Iowa Speedway is renowned for its thrilling short-oval racing and passionate Midwest fanbase, offering intense, close competition. The Indy 500, as the sport’s most prestigious and historic event, defines IndyCar’s identity. Together, they represent authentic, high-stakes racing that fans deeply value amid schedule changes.

“I think it’s clear that Penske will not bankroll anything if he doesn’t think it will be sustainable in the end. It probably keeps IndyCar sustainable while TG spent Indy and Hulman money to the point he got ousted…” a fan wrote referencing Tony George’s era and the heavy reliance on the Hulman family fortune.

A fan citing previous instances where Roger Penske’s management trimmed or altered the schedule wrote, “They did the same thing with Texas and Pocono.” Texas Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway, once staples on the IndyCar calendar, were dropped due to financial issues, declining attendance, and scheduling conflicts.

The 2026 schedule rumors have become a focal point for debate about the sport’s direction, sustainability, and its relationship with fans.