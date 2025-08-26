Roger Penske Gets His Acts Straight 3 Years After Dale Earnhardt Jr’s Outrage

Back in 2003, iRacing emerged from the legacy of Papyrus Design Group, home to the celebrated road racing sim Grand Prix Legends. It had a bold vision: to bring NASCAR-level realism to the masses through online simulation. Founded by Dave Kaemmer, alongside John Henry, iRacing focused early on delivering authentic stock-car physics and a robust competitive platform. Over time, it became essential to NASCAR’s digital and esports ecosystem, birthing sanctioned series like the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, a premier esports league since 2010. Yet, while iRacing thrived in NASCAR, it wasn’t long before the open-wheel world began to draw its attention in unexpected ways.

Long before recent deals, iRacing had deep roots in IndyCar, a relationship stretching back to its Papyrus days. But with the licensing agreement between IndyCar and iRacing set to expire at the end of 2022, iRacing was forced to rebrand its IndyCar series that was available on the service. Additionally, iRacing could no longer be able to host its annual iRacing Indy 500, leading to outrage from Dale Jr., stating, “I don’t understand this decision by @IndyCar to not continue a decade long partnership with @iRacing. This is such a gut punch for that community. After all both brands accomplished together, including during the past few challenging years…” But now, just before the release of NASCAR 25, the tides are shifting once again in Roger Penske’s IndyCar franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A new era for IndyCar gaming begins with iRacing’s dedicated release

For years, IndyCar fans have been asking for a standalone title that truly reflects the thrill of the NTT IndyCar Series. Now, that long wait is finally coming to an end. iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations has officially announced a long-term licensing agreement with IndyCar, ensuring the development of a new standalone game under the iRacing Studios banner. Slated for release in the second half of 2026, this will be the first dedicated IndyCar title in over two decades, marking a major step in the series’ gaming history. As iRacing president Tony Gardner put it, “INDYCAR fans have long been clamoring for a standalone title for consoles, and we’re excited to give them what they’re looking for in 2026.”

The excitement doesn’t end there. iRacing has confirmed that this new title will not simply be a reskin of its existing PC simulation but will be built from the ground up on its enhanced Orontes engine. This ensures a fresh, immersive experience tailored specifically for console and PC audiences. With a robust career mode, licensed drivers, and real-world tracks, the game promises the world of IndyCar closer to fans than ever before. IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles captured the ambition perfectly, stating, “The most competitive and challenging racing on the planet deserves a dedicated and widely available gaming experience. iRacing Studios is the ideal partner for us, trusted and known to our core fans and ready to share our sport with a wider and highly engaged audience.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adding to the buzz is the fact that real IndyCar teams and drivers will play a direct role in shaping the game. Among them is Team Penske‘s Scott McLaughlin, an iRacing enthusiast who transitioned from Australian Supercars to IndyCar in 2021. Since then, McLaughlin has notched seven wins and become a fan favorite. Now, he is also a contributor to IndyCar’s digital future. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the development process for iRacing Studios’ new INDYCAR title,” McLaughlin said. “It’s an honor to work with a team that has developed such amazing products to help deliver INDYCAR’s first dedicated title in quite some time.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The new release also carried forward the legacy of iRacing’s deep-rooted ties to IndyCar, stretching back more than three decades. Its predecessor, Papyrus Racing Games, made waves in 1989 with the groundbreaking Indianapolis 500: The Simulation. That was followed by IndyCar Racing in 1993 and IndyCar Racing II in 1995, titles still fondly remembered by sim racing veterans. By reviving this tradition with a cutting-edge engine and full-scale driver involvement, iRacing Studios is not just building a game; it is bridging a generational gap in racing history.

Beyond IndyCar, iRacing’s footprint in the motorsports gaming industry continues to expand. The company already develops the official NASCAR console series and the World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing titles, both of which have been praised for their realism. Now, the IndyCar game will join that elite lineup, further cementing iRacing Studios as the leading force in racing simulations. As Gardner emphasized, “Our company has grown significantly in recent years with the addition of new development teams and studios. Our INDYCAR title will benefit from this growth, as it will be the sole focus of one of these teams.” For fans, the future of IndyCar gaming has never looked brighter.

NASCAR 25’s cover stars relive their roots

The reveal of NASCAR 25 wasn’t just another gaming milestone; it was a deeply personal celebration for Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. For Blaney, the honor of being on the cover felt like a childhood dream fulfilled. “Mom, I made it on the cover of a video game,” the driver admitted. “I was pretty serious on the racing games as a kid… those are iconic.” His joy captured how gaming has long served as more than just entertainment; it has been a part of NASCRA’s culture.

Bell’s excitement mirrored that sentiment, as he looked back on his own gaming journey. “That’s really cool… it’s pretty cool to see myself on the cover of a video game,” he said. But beyond nostalgia, he shared how iRacing shaped his growth: “I would sit all night playing that game… realizing it was all actual data and physics. It wasn’t just a video game.” For Christopher Bell, the realism of sim racing blurred the line between fun and preparation, sharpening instincts that would eventually carry him into NASCAR stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

William Byron‘s reaction tied the full-circle story together. known for his career origins in online sim racing, Byron reflected, “It feels full circle… growing up racing and on video games primarily… obviously everyone knows that about my story.” His path from virtual racing prodigy to real-world Cup Series embodies the generational shift, proving that racing games aren’t just hobbies; they are stepping stones to motorsport glory.

The release date for NASCAR 25 is set for October 14, 2025, launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a stream (PC) release scheduled shortly thereafter, for everyone to enjoy.