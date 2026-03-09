Roger Penske Handed a Special Gift From Ryan Blaney as Cup Star Makes Rough Admission Over Team

It can be said with much certainty that Roger Penske will be smiling ear to ear after the standout weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Sharing the track with IndyCar was a cherry on top, with Penske’s driver, Josef Newgarden, winning the race. Fast forward to Sunday, and the pressure fell squarely on Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. And it is safe to say that the No. 12 driver delivered a standout victory, capping off a Penske sweep as 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of the most successful organization in NASCAR.

Speaking post-race, Blaney couldn’t help but be thrilled to be part of such a dominant run.

“Yeah, that was almost really bad, by the way,” he said. ” No, I mean, just perseverance, you know, I mean, everybody on the 12 group persevered all day… So really proud of everybody. At team Penske, he’s so cool he just left the weekend. Newgarden winning yesterday, us winning today. Can’t wait to see Roger.”

Ryan Blaney delivered a clutch performance Sunday, powering his Ford to victory in the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The 32-year-old driver grabbed the stage one win early, stayed in the mix throughout the chaotic race, and then surged back to the front when it mattered most in the closing laps.

With less than 10 laps to go, he took the lead and managed the gap perfectly, holding off a hard-charging Christopher Bell to secure his first win of the 2026 season, his second career victory at Phoenix, and the 18th Cup Series win of his career.

The race itself was anything but calm. There were 23 lead changes among the drivers and a whopping 12 cautions for 86 laps, turning the afternoon into a survival test as much as a speed contest.

Bell dominated long stretches and even captured stage two, but the final restart shuffled the field and gave Blaine the opportunity he needed. Once out front, the Penske driver steadily pulled away, stretching his advantage to about a second while contenders like Kyle Larson and Ty Gibbs battled behind him.

However, Blaney nearly saw his race unravel midway through stage 2 at Phoenix after a pit road mistake forced his team into an extra stop to secure or lose a left-side tire.

While the wheel never actually detached, saving the crew from a serious NASCAR penalty that could sideline them for multiple races, the error still cost them valuable track position, all while avoiding tire problems.

At the time, he had been running second, battling his teammate Joey Logano for the lead while keeping Tyler Reddick behind him. The additional staff dropped him all the way back to 24th.

But Blaney kept his cool on the radio, telling his team, “All good, fellas; don’t worry about it. Long ways to go. We will get it back.” And he backed those words in dramatic fashion, charging through the field and passing 49 cars over the remainder of the race to recover from the setback.

But this weekend means so much for Team Penske, who enter their 60th year of running in the NASCAR Series. With the IndyCar and NASCAR tie-up, fans and especially Roger Penske were left wanting more.

Roger Penske‘s team made its presence impossible to ignore across both series during this weekend. In IndyCar Series qualifying, David Malukas stunned the field by capturing the first pole position of his career in his new Penske ride, while teammate Josef Newgarden secured the second spot to complete a front-row lockout for the organization. And what followed was a win for Newgarden and a third place for Malukas, closing out the podium.

The momentum carried over to the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying as well. Joey Logano, the team’s three-time Cup champion, delivered another highlight moment by claiming the pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway, further highlighting Penske’s dominant showing and adding even more buzz to the weekend’s rare cross-series showcase.

And Blaney’s win was the perfect way to cap off a weekend for the team’s 60th birthday. But as the No.12 celebrates, Joey Logano is left licking his wounds after a disheartening run.

Joey Logano’s disastrous Sunday afternoon

Pole sitter Joey Logano saw his promising day unravel after getting caught in a major multi-car crash during the last stage of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The incident involved several drivers, including Chase Elliott and AJ Allmendinger, and ultimately ended Logano’s race after he had spent much of the afternoon running near the front of the field.

Earlier in the race, the No. 22 driver had already been involved in another moment of chaos that triggered a crash, eliminating both Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric from contention.

But the final blow came late in the race on lap 254 with 59 to go as the team entered turn 1. Logano drifted on the track and moved into the lane of Allmendinger. Contact with the right rear of the Ford turned Logano sideways and sent his car sliding back to the track

“t just seemed like everyone ran out of space,” Logano explained post-race. “There were two cars on the outside of me. I thought I had one on the inside and you’re trying to just merge all back together and everyone ran out of space. I got the wrong end of it.”

The impact left his Penske Ford heavily damaged, and things got worse when Josh Berry slammed into the wrecked car, with nowhere to escape, completely destroying the three-time Cup Series champion’s machine and ending his race on the spot.