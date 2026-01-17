Roger Penske Scrambles as $115B OEM Threatens to Leave Him for NASCAR

To sum up IndyCar’s time in the last few weeks as tumultuous would be an understatement. The open-wheel racing from the Western side of the world, and also one of the most followed motorsport categories in the world, is currently undergoing enormous internal changes. Amidst this, Honda’s uncertain future beyond 2026 has only added fuel to the fire.

The Japanese manufacturer, currently valued at over $115 billion, is hesitant about its future in IndyCar next year and its potential switch to NASCAR in the years to come. This has come amid the 2024 Roger Penske controversy, which rocked IndyCar to its core. So much so that the Penske-owned corporation is currently ready to make a one-of-a-kind desperate move to keep them in the sport.

Penske changing the game for Honda

As shared by journalist Adam Stern on X, IndyCar will now offer permanent charters to the OEMs and allow them to form teams in the future.

“@IndyCar is offering to give charters to Chevrolet and Honda as part of the series’ effort to keep them in the series beyond 2026, which would give the carmakers the ability to form factory teams.”

This means Honda will now be able to enjoy something that only the teams do. A charter ownership, which is a guaranteed spot in every race.

Instead of just being an engine supplier, Honda could now hold onto something that has business value. Something tangible and strategic, and not just a mere supplier contract. And it doesn’t end here, Stern mentions how they could have their own factory team one day, rather than just working on others’ teams. All this to keep both Honda and Chevy invested in the series.

Penske established charters last year with a 10-year term, and 25 combined entries were allowed, which guarantees entries to the race, something like NASCAR. It will be interesting to see if Honda, which has been an integral part of IndyCar since 1994, agrees to this.

In May 2024, IndyCar penalized Roger Penske-owned Team Penske drivers, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, after the governing body found their cars equipped with an illegal push-to-pass system. A year later, in 2025, IndyCar found Team Penske cars with a rear attenuator before the Indy 500 qualifying.

This developed into a huge controversy, as Team Penske, owned by Roger Penske, also owns the IndyCar Series, as well as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, highlighting a significant conflict of interest. Following this, Penske fired top team officials such as president Tim Cindric and managing director Ron Ruzewski.

One should note that Team Penske used cars built by Chevrolet, in which the illegal systems were found twice. This brought an element of distrust to Honda, the only other OEM in the sport.

So much so, that Honda Racing Corporation president David Salters mentioned “having that (the illegal part controversy) in the background is not helpful, is it?”. As tension between Penske, and Honda is at all time high, the IndyCar is reportedly trying a damage control.

When it comes to NASCAR, it could be an option for them to venture into, given its growing popularity and increasing fan base in the United States. Although Honda’s president, Toshihiro Mibe, has expressed love for IndyCar, but has refrained from committing to a long-term basis.

Its contract with IndyCar ends in 2026, and has yet to extend for 2027 and beyond. When taken into consideration, operating in IndyCar involves a high cost. Compared to that, the return on investment is quite low, given that the sport is based on just two manufacturers, Honda and Chevrolet.

Under such a scenario, the ongoing setup is far from being satisfactory. That too, when Honda can involve itself with F1 and NASCAR, two motorsport categories that have more fans and better exposure globally. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Roger Penske, whose team has a history of controversies, can turn things around and keep Honda in the years to come.

Roger Penske’s involvement with ‘cheating’ in NASCAR

Roger Penske’s team has been historically involved with controversy, or, to some, ‘cheating’. Not just in IndyCar, but also in NASCAR under the Team Penske banner. Some instances are the 1996 Cup Series race at Sears Point, where Rusty Wallace’s car failed the minimum ride height measurement.

As a penalty, NASCAR fined Crew Chief Robin Pemberton $25,000 and imposed a point penalty to the team. Four years later, in 2000, NASCAR found Team Penske’s car using the non-approved fuel additives to gain performance, and as a result, fined the team $50,000, and the driver, Jeremy Mayfield, lost 151 points.

In 2003, NASCAR found Rusty Wallace’s car with an illegal carburetor. In 2017, Brad Keselowski’s car failed the post-race laser inspection, and Joey Logano’s car failed with a rear suspension violation. One thing’s for sure, Team Penske has repeatedly found itself on the wrong side of NASCAR’s rulebook.