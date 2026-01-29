Roger Penske Shows Rare Compassion as Fired Executive Returns Months After Cheating Scandal

Roger Penske definitely has a big heart, and now Tim Cindric’s next chapter in motorsport will look very familiar thanks to the 88-year-old team owner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The longtime Team Penske power broker and former president is officially heading back to the organization, this time stepping into the role of race strategist for Scott McLaughlin and the No.3 Team Penske Chevrolet in IndyCar.

“At the end of the year, I told myself I had to choose,” Cindric said. “Either I retire and move on with life, or I find something meaningful to do in 2026. I still want to be in racing, but I also want flexibility. I’ve done the full-time thing. I’ve lived it. I was looking for something different — and this checked every box.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What no one saw coming was a casual reconnection that changed everything. An unexpected conversation with Team Penske president Jonathan Diuguid quietly opened the door to a reunion that once seemed impossible and ultimately led to Cindric’s return in a brand-new capacity.

There’s also a deeper connection and play. Cindric was McLaughlin’s very first link to Team Penske back when the Kiwi was dominating Australia’s Supercars scene.

The 57-year-old was instrumental in bringing McLaughlin to IndyCar after his three championships and Bathurst 1000 victory with DJR Team Penske. Until now, McLoughlin only knew Cindric as the man carrying the weight of the entire organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the weight is gone, the impact could be massive.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The move comes as a genuine curveball, not just because of the reunion, but because of how the role is defined. Cindric’s return is strictly race weekend duty, perfectly matching his desire to stay connected to the sport without diving back into the all-consuming grind.

It’s a setup that allows him to keep racing in his life while carving out more space for family and personal business interests, a balance he’s been actively chasing since the end of 2024.