Roger Penske to Revive Ayrton Senna’s Forgotten Legacy as $300M Series Set to Go International in 2027

Few names in motorsport carry the weight of Ayrton Senna. A legend in Formula 1, his influence stretched far beyond F1, inspiring generations across racing disciplines. Decades after his passing, Senna’s legacy still echoes globally. And now, it might be about to take center stage once again. With Roger Penske eyeing international expansion, a historic venue tied to Senna could soon play a key role in shaping IndyCar’s future.

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Roger Penske eyes Ayrton Senna’s home turf for global return

The last time IndyCar Series competed in Brazil was in 2013, when São Paulo hosted the fourth edition of the São Paulo Indy 300 around the Anhembi complex. More than a decade later, that absence could finally be coming to an end in a way that reconnects the sport with one of its most iconic figures, Ayrton Senna.

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Mark Miles, CEO of Penske Entertainment, recently visited the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna to evaluate its potential as a future IndyCar venue. He wasn’t alone. The delegation included key figures such as logistics director Bill van de Sandt, regional representatives Willy Herrmann and Carlo Gancia, and broadcast executives tied to Brazil’s free-to-air coverage.

The visit wasn’t just ceremonial, but rather, detailed and strategic. Miles and his team assessed the circuit’s layout, infrastructure, and overall readiness to host a modern international racing event. Early impressions were positive, with officials reportedly praising both the track and its facilities.

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Crucially, the group also studied the operational model used by MotoGP events at the venue. Discussions with local authorities, including Goiás governor Daniel Vilela, centered around logistics, fan engagement initiatives like Fan Fast and Fanzones, and the financial viability of hosting such a large-scale event.

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All signs point toward a serious push to bring IndyCar back to Brazil by 2027. And this time, it will be with a venue that carries deep emotional and historical weight. If it comes together, this would be a symbolic homecoming, blending IndyCar’s global ambitions with Senna’s enduring legacy on Brazilian soil.

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Inside IndyCar’s “break” between races

While the IndyCar Series schedule shows a two-week gap, calling it a “break” might be the most misleading label in racing. After four races in five weeks, capped by Alex Palou taking the checkered flag at Barber Motorsports Park, teams didn’t exactly switch off. Instead, they shifted gears behind the scenes.

The first priority? A full postmortem of the opening stretch. Teams dive deep into data. This includes everything from tire wear patterns and fuel strategy calls to pit stop execution and setup decisions. Engineers and crew chiefs break down what worked, what didn’t, and where performance was left on the table. In a series as competitive as IndyCar, even the smallest inefficiency can be the difference between winning and running mid-pack.

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Then comes simulator work, where drivers put in serious hours refining their craft. These sessions aren’t just about staying sharp, but about preparation. With the next stop being the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, drivers use simulators to familiarize themselves with braking zones, corner sequences, and changing track conditions unique to street circuits. It’s a controlled environment to test adjustments without the risk of costly mistakes on race weekend.

So while there may be no cars on track, the intensity hasn’t dropped one bit. If anything, these “off” weeks are where races are quietly won long before the green flag waves again.