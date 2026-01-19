Roger Penske’s Champion Driver Set Out to Make Him ‘Regret’ Months After Being Fired

Two IndyCar titles, 45 wins, and the series record for most poles in a career are unfortunately no match in front of age. When the time comes, team owners often decide to overlook a seasoned driver in favor of a much younger talent. Just look at why Lewis Hamilton had to leave Mercedes, and his replacement at the Silver Arrows in F1. One of the best IndyCar drivers is currently going through a similar phase in his life.

Will Power debuted in 2008, and the next year, he was inducted into Team Penske. Since then, Will Power has gone on to become one of the best drivers in IndyCar history, setting records and challenging the other drivers for the championship title nearly every year. But how would a driver like him feel when one day, he’s just suddenly asked to hang up his boots? That’s what has happened with Power. And with his ego hurt, he’s coming after Penske’s team to get his revenge.

Will Power sets out to destroy his replacement in Team Penske

Motorsports is all about snatching away the right talent at the right time. Be a second too late, and the driver you were eyeing since his junior racing days is now racing for your rival. Perhaps that’s what Roger Penske thought, too, when he signed the 24-year-old David Malukas for his team in 2026.

The problem arose when he decided to replace Will Power with Malukas. Power’s entire 2025 season was ruined because of the sudden shock and lack of transparency shown to him by the very boss he raced for. Even 108 podiums aren’t enough when the team owner decided its time to go.

Fast forward to 2026, Will Power will be turning 45 on the same day the IndyCar season starts. And his message is very clear.

“There’s nothing more I want to do this year than beat Penske every single weekend.”

Ouch! That’s going to hurt! How can Penske’s prized driver have so much bitterness for him going into 2026? Well, that’s because just like Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Will Power was offered a meager one-year contract extension. And unlike Hamilton, Power was not sent off with a grand farewell. That’s too much even for a year of bad blood between the owner and driver. Being at the level, Will Power is no joke.

Imago Andretti Global signs Will Power (Image: Andretti Global)

But Will Power’s bad experience at Team Penske has not shattered his willpower by the slightest (hah!). He is already pushing himself harder at his team outfit. And it seems like Will Power will power his way through the grid this year (second time!).

“I understand why I wasn’t allowed to start at Andretti until now because we’re only two weeks into the year and we are already working very, very hard on everything we need to get to work on.”

Was Penske right or wrong about Power’s age being a factor that renders him worse compared to the younger drivers? That’s an answer that only the 2026 season will finally reveal. For now, his former teammate has already given out the verdict.

“I know what Will’s like, and he’s very regimented in terms of what he likes and how he likes things and what he can offer to Andretti. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s on the pole at St. Pete.”

But Will Power is not the only guy switching from Team Penske to Andretti Global in IndyCar 2026. One of the key pillars of Team Penske has also defected to Andretti.

Penske’s trash, Andretti’s treasure

Andretti Global’s owner, Dan Towriss, is very keen on creating a superb deck of members in his IndyCar team. As if Will Power wasn’t enough, he decided to stick his thumb in the bleeding wound of Penske. In another coup, Ron Ruzewski has joined Andretti Global for the 2026 season.

Who’s he? He is a part of the same trio that got fired immediately when Team Penske got caught in the 2025 Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal. More than that, he was the Managing Director of Team Penske for two decades! That is, until he was basically thrown out.

Imago Will Power at Team Penske (Image: INDYCAR)

Talking about this new duo, Towriss claims, “He (Will Power) definitely feels like he has something to prove, and combined with Ron, well, there’s no doubt the two of them are going to greatly help improve Andretti’s short oval program.”

And what does Power think about his former team manager?

“Roger was very shrewd in not letting us get started until the start of the year because he knows how much information we are bringing into Andretti.”

The 2026 IndyCar season is heating up, and Team Penske might get scorched with the heat of Will’s power (oh, the temptation!). The fans are already cheering him ahead. Do you think Roger Penske is going to regret disturbing the disciplined track weapon known as Will Power?