Roger Penske’s Cup Champion Reveals Deep Emotional Reason Behind Relentless NASCAR Motivation

A three-time Cup champion and a 14-year-long Penske loyalist, Logano has been the poster boy for Roger Penske‘s team for years. Speaking in the recent SPEED with Harvick and Buxton podcast, Logano opened up about his loyalty to Team Penske. When asked what pushes him to always push for more and never be satisfied, the Penske star said emotionally that it’s his sheer will to win and hatred of losing.

Joey Logano’s reason to keep going

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“It’s the will to win, but more or less just how much you hate losing is what always kind of like fired me up,” Logano said. “I’ve driven for Roger for so long that like, once you drive for a team for a long period of time, that it becomes part of your family. You know them really well, you know their personal stories, and the win now isn’t as much about me.”

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Following this, the #22 driver mentioned how his performance makes a vast difference within the team, the wins, losses, and the rollercoaster of performances, all directly impacting the team. Given how he’s closely knit with the team and his long-term care for them, Team Penske has become a home for Logano now.

“It’s like I get so much now seeing the joy of victory through other people’s eyes and seeing the impact that it makes right through it puts more Christmas gifts under the Christmas tree. That’s what it does. I’ve been driving for Roger for 14 years or so now. Like it’s something that I feel like I’m really part of, right? And I’ve influenced enough decisions and been part of a lot of that, the winds just mean something different now.”

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup-Serie 2025: NASCAR Cup Series Meisterschaft Joey Logano AVONDALE, AZ USA – November 02, 2025: NASCAR Cup Series driver, JOEY LOGANO 22 of Middletown, CT, is introduced to the fans before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway in AVONDALE, AZ, USA.

After leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, Joey Logano joined Team Penske in September 2012 and replaced AJ Allmendinger. From then on, he was a constant architect of the team’s success, roping in 69 race wins across all three series and three Championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024.

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During his tenure at Penske, success was one constant for Logano. Additionally, his sponsors, Shell and Pennzoil, did not leave his side, demonstrating their unwavering confidence in the star driver.

Despite the presence of Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney, who often overshadowed Logano, the three-time Cup Series champion stood affirm and hoisted his flag at the very top. However, the recent change in the NASCAR format can turn things upside down and end Logano’s dominance in Team Penske.

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NASCAR’s format change can worry Joey Logano

Joey Logano has been the most successful driver under the playoff format, winning all three of his championships within a decade. But that’s not the play anymore. The Chase is back, and the #22 driver needs to adapt, just like everyone else. Speaking about this, he said back in January this year:

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“Personally, I was one of the rare people who liked the old one just from a fan perspective. I enjoyed it, but if the majority doesn’t like that, then, sure, we’ll change it, and we’ll go race another way, and that’s OK with me, too. That’s kind of where I’m at with it.”

Logano was still in his early when he started to drive in the original Chase format. Throughout those four years, he managed to have just three wins. But as soon as the playoff format began in 2014, he racked up five wins followed by six in 2015. It’ll be interesting to see what happens to a now-seasoned Logano in the Chase 2.0.

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Under this format, the top 16 drivers will qualify for the Chase after the 26 regular-season races. They will then compete in the final 10 races, and the driver with the highest points will win the championship.