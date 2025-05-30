Roger Penske’s Driver Says Kyle Larson ‘Texted & Apologised’ After Indy 500 Drama

The scene in Kyle Larson’s Indianapolis motorhome was thick with tension. Rain delays had already pushed the 2025 Indy 500 start back by 42 minutes, shrinking his window to complete Indy-Charlotte “The Double.” Just outside, Scott McLaughlin, Roger Penske’s contender, sat strapped into his No. 3 Dallara Chevrolet, nerves frayed after a week of team scandals that sent his teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power to the back of the grid.

As formation laps began on the cold track, McLaughlin lost control while warming his tires. His car speared into Turn 1’s inside wall, scattering debris across the front stretch. Larson’s radio erupted: “Someone just crashed, f—– idiot,” and he signaled a thumbs up as he passed by McLaughlin, a move many felt was unnecessary from the NASCAR champion.

McLaughlin’s response defied racing’s feud playbook. While others escalate, like Alexander Rossi’s sarcastic “thanks for the wreck” tweet to Takuma Sato after a 2023 shunt or Brad Keselowski and Jeff Gordon getting in a scuffle at Texas, the New Zealander crouched in the infield grass, calling it the “worst moment of my life.”

Then he amplified the tension with a viral tweet: “Guess im out of the best driver in the world talks.“ No finger-pointing, no retaliation, just wit sharper than a splitter, as he took a jab at Kyle Larson’s claim of being better than 4-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen in 2024 while crowning himself the world’s best.

What unfolded next revealed racing’s hidden heartbeat. While Kyle Larson crashed out of both races in a double disaster, McLaughlin faced Penske’s cheating scandal fallout: three executives fired, and his strategist replaced. Yet amid the rubble, they chose empathy over enmity,

Kyle Larson’s text silenced the noise

Following the Indy 500, Scott McLaughlin revealed to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass that Kyle Larson had sent a private apology: “Nah, he texted me, and we’re all good… Kyle texted and apologized. He didn’t mean it, and I know he didn’t.” McLaughlin emphasized the gesture’s weight, noting, “Kudos to him for reaching out; he didn’t need to” during the same interview.



The context transformed outrage into understanding. As McLaughlin explained, Kyle Larson’s outburst wasn’t about driver skill; it was the sound of a dream imploding under weather conditions yet again. With rain eating 42 minutes and McLaughlin’s crash adding red-flag time, Larson’s Double died before Turn 1. McLaughlin’s empathy shone through: “You can assume he was just frustrated… Forty minutes is cutting it close. But if you want to run the risk? That’s up to you.”

McLaughlin added that his response to the post on X was more of him defending his pride while poking fun at Larson in a harmless manner. He added, “I just love poking s— at everyone, too. So my tweet was a bit of making fun of that whole conversation because that’s been such a big piece. But also, I wasn’t going to let him off the hook with that [gesture] either. That’s the type of person I am.”

However, underneath all the X drama and the post-race apologies, the two drivers bond over respect for each other’s race craft. Scott added, “I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle.” While the events at Indianapolis broke McLaughlin, the events that unfolded for Larson weren’t pretty either, as he ended his pursuit of the double with a double DNF.

Scott McLaughlin’s resilience

The Kiwi’s May from hell forged titanium resolve. Days before his Indy crash, Roger Penske fired IndyCar Team president Tim Cindric and general manager Kyle Moyer, and managing director Ron Rozewski over illegal car modifications. As the media painted Penske as villains, McLaughlin pushed back fiercely: “I’m disappointed in peers and media blowing this up… The people building these cars are being thrown to the mud.” His loyalty wasn’t blind; he accepted penalties, but he refused to let scandal erase Penske’s legacy.

His track response silenced doubters. At Detroit’s Grand Prix, just 72 hours post-Indy heartbreak, McLaughlin qualified second despite having a new engineer (Ben Bretzman) calling strategy. The performance echoed his 2024 consistency (third in points, wins at Iowa and Milwaukee), proving that adversity only sharpens his edge.

Both McLaughlin and Larson had horrid weekends, and despite the latter’s frustration toward the former, they found common ground in the pain they felt on Memorial Day Weekend. For Scott, Detroit is a chance to prove his mettle and bounce back. For Larson, Nashville is the perfect platform to show why he’s the mentally toughest driver in the NASCAR circuit.