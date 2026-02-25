Roger Penske’s 4X Champion Driver Credits Jimmie Johnson for His Shocking NASCAR Return

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA DAYTONA 500 Feb 16, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson 84 walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250216_mcd_bc1_47

Sometimes, all it takes is a casual mention over a glass of wine in London to set the wheels in motion. Jimmie Johnson, never one to treat racing favors lightly, didn’t let the idea linger as small talk. For someone who understands NASCAR comebacks better than anybody else, this felt like a piece of cake. And now, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is responsible for bringing IndyCar’s star and one of Roger Penske’s drivers back on the NASCAR circuit.

“And I said, well, that’ll be quite fun. And the next morning, Jimmie calls me and says, “Found your truck.” It was literally straight as that. Found your truck. OK. I said, is it a good truck? He said, well, it’s a Toyota development team. It’s Tricon. And he said, well, OK, that’s a good truck. He said, ‘So if I do this thing, are you in?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m in,'” the four-time IndyCar champ said on the NASCAR Live podcast.

That simple phone call from Johnson was all it took to nudge Dario Franchitti back toward a NASCAR cockpit, a move few are expecting from the 52-year-old, who has long settled into life away from full-time competition.

The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and full-time IndyCar champion, who once drove under the mighty Roger Penske banner, has been thriving as a Driver coach at Chip Ganassi Racing. Yet the spark race never truly fades, especially when it involves a new challenge at a venue that holds personal history.

The opportunity arrives on the streets of St. Petersburg, a 1.8-mile, 14-turn track associated with IndyCar and now hosting its first NASCAR truck race. For Franchitti, the Florida street course is familiar ground. He won there in 2011 and last raced in 2013 before the crash in Houston ended his IndyCar career.

Imago Dario Franchitti GBR im Fahrerlager, Formula E FIA Weltmeisterschaft, Saison 8, Mexiko- City E- Prix, 11.02.2022, MEX, TV, Fernsehen, dreimaliger Sieger des Indiannapolis 500, 4 facher Indy Car Meister. TV, Fernsehen *** Dario Franchitti GBR in the paddock, Formula E FIA World Championship, season 8, Mexico City E Prix, 11 02 2022, MEX, TV, television, three-time winner of Indiannapolis 500, 4-time Indy Car champion TV, television.

So he has since competed in select historic and sports car events and returned to the NASCAR national series event, this time in the truck series, which carries a different emotional weight. It is not about proving anything; it is about the thrill of competition, the rhythm of shifting gears on concrete-lined streets, and the camaraderie that only racing friendships can reignite.

“But, I said to me, you sure you want to do this because of the difference in this thing and that, when Jimmie gets that look in his eye, he’s got this look. And when you see that look, you run for the hills because that determination comes into play. And that just sort of cemented that relationship with him,” Franchitti added.

Johnson understood that better than anyone. Knowing Franchitti’s uncompromising style and elite pedigree, he moved quickly to secure a competitive seat with Toyota’s development outfit, ensuring the comeback would be serious rather than symbolic.

NASCAR’s refresher test at Sebring earlier this month helped re-acclimate the 52-year-old to the heavier, less forgiving truck, bridging the gap between memory and muscle. His earlier NASCAR stint from 2007 to 2008, which included 29 national starts before funding challenges and injury curtailed the experiment, always felt unfinished. This return does not rewrite the chapter, but it has a compelling epilogue.

Moreover, Johnson will be looking closely at Franchitti, as he confirmed earlier in the week about his new role as a crew chief. There is definitely a first time for everything, and Johnson’s new adventure with the British racing driver is one to note.

Jimmie Johnson’s new chapter in NASCAR

For someone who has already conquered stock cars, open wheels, and even off-road terrain, slowing down was never really an option. Johnson’s 2026 schedule reflects that restless competitive streak.

The seven-time Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee is set to tackle the grueling Mint 400 on March 8 in a trophy truck, diving headfirst into one of off-road racing’s toughest endurance events.

Moreover, Johnson has now doubled down on why he keeps returning and what keeps him going.

“I’m just one of those idiots who likes to keep going,” he said. “But now I’ve found this different balance of life and probably working more hours and doing more than I did before. But it’s something new and a new challenge and a new chapter, and I’m truly enjoying it — and a lot of racing.”

As if that weren’t enough, he will also strap back into the stock truck for TRICON Garage in the June 19 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, a homecoming of sorts near his El Cajon roots.

Johnson certainly thrives on new chapters, testing himself on unfamiliar machinery and on balancing reflection with relentless activity. Ironically, his semi-retired life appears busier than ever, filled with preparation, travel, and adaptation across disciplines.

Racing, and all its forms, remains both his compass and his fuel, not because he has something left to prove, but because he genuinely loves the process of figuring it out all over again.