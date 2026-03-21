Roger Penske’s IndyCar Series Gets Japan Nod Weeks After Washington DC Honor

The Roger Penske-owned IndyCar Series is breaking new ground this season, with a street race in Washington, DC. This all began when US President Donald Trump expressed a desire for the capital to host an IndyCar race. Apparently, this race would fall on the day of America’s 250th birthday. So, the president thought there was no better way to celebrate the nation’s birthday than hosting an IndyCar race in the capital.

The Japanese prime minister is an IndyCar fan

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Recently, President Trump made an appearance in Japan for alliance talks. Over there, the two political leaders managed to find some common ground, and that was in the form of motorsport. As it turned out, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is a massive motorsports fan, and they talked about IndyCar. This was something she was very passionate about, and she observed that the NTT Group has been the title sponsor of the IndyCar series since 2019.

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This is significant because it happens to be Japan’s largest telecommunications company. Additionally, many teams are powered by Honda, another Japanese giant. Takaichi said, “In August, the Chevrolet and Honda engines will roar at the National Mall during the Washington, D.C., race, and it is a perfect, truly perfect example of Japan-U.S. friendship.”

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While the series is primarily dominated by Americans, there have been plenty of foreign drivers. This also includes Japanese drivers competing in the series, and some of them have been successful. One such driver in the Roger Penske-owned series is veteran driver Takuma Sato. A former Formula One alumnus, Sato has 6 IndyCar wins to his name, including the 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500s. To date, he is the only Japanese driver to ever win in IndyCar.

There were racers like the late Shigeaki Hattori who won two Indy Lights races. Another was Hideki Mutoh, who also won 2 Indy Lights races, as well as Hideki Noda, who clinched one Indy Lights win. All in all, there has been Japanese representation from a driving and a manufacturing perspective, but Sato is the most successful driver.

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Get to know the Washington race for the Roger Penske-owned series

As mentioned before, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., is a massively ambitious project. It all began when the 2026 IndyCar schedule was released in September 2025. Then rumors began to do the rounds about the president wanting Washington, D.C. to host an IndyCar race. This would be the magnum opus for the United States’ 250th birthday.

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Those rumors eventually turned into the truth on 30th January, 2026. This was when President Trump signed an executive order to authorize the race. To facilitate this, the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Transportation were ordered to design the course layout within 14 days. Their job would also entail ensuring that all permits, approvals, and other authorizations are issued and granted as “expeditiously” as possible.

A month later, Roger Penske and IndyCar announced a partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Their objective was to support the promotion and commercial development of the race. In other words, the company would be in charge of marketing, sponsorship sales, and corporate hospitality. This includes securing commercial partners and organizing hospitality activities. Apparently, the idea was for the agency to utilize its experience in hosting large-scale sporting and entertainment events in the Washington metropolitan area.

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To be honest, this is a truly bold venture, because organizing a street race is one thing, but doing it in the capital is another. Now there is plenty of time before this special and much-hyped race. As a matter of fact, only three races have been completed so far, and the Freedom 250 is Round 15 and will be held in August.