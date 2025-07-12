Roger Penske’s NASCAR Rumor Sets Off Speculations Row Amidst Silly Season

The hum of the engines was barely audible over the relentless chatter of the “Silly Season” rumor mill, a perpetual machine in the world of NASCAR. Just when the dust seemed to settle on one speculation, another would erupt, sending ripples across the garages and social media. But Team Penske has been on a roll this season, with a few ups and downs, that made fans lean in, checking if it’s too good or too scandalous to be true.

After capturing the last three consecutive NASCAR Cup titles, with Joey Logano securing his second in 3 years in 2024, the team aimed for an unprecedented 4th. While Logano and Ryan Blaney have consistently contended, securing wins and Top-5 finishes, Austin Cindric’s performance has been under a sharper microscope. Contrastingly, Team Penske has not fielded a full-time Xfinity Series program since the conclusion of the 2021 season, when Cindric moved up to the Cup Series. This strategic shift meant the organization largely stepped back from direct involvement in the developmental series, opting instead to focus resources on its Cup and IndyCar endeavors.

The absence of a dedicated Xfinity program means that if Penske were to sign a developmental driver, they would either need to reboot their own Xfinity effort or place the driver with an affiliated team, presenting a unique set of hurdles. The current speculative frenzy is therefore centered around this problem. According to one Reddit user, the rumor is tied to an Xfinity driver who, despite being under contract with Penske, doesn’t currently compete for them. This particular rumor gained significant traction because the driver in question is reportedly not a Ford-aligned talent, which Team Penske exclusively fields.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“There is a Penske driver. I am not going to say who because I want people to figure about who they want, who they think works or drives in the Xfinity. That you’ll never get. […] I mean, there will probably be a couple of people in the sport that know it, but other than, there’s, and he doesn’t drive a Ford,” hosts of the latest episode of the ‘Closing Laps’ podcast, Cameron and Matt, discussed.

With the team’s Cup roster locked through at least 2026, insiders are closely watching signals, sponsorships, charters, and announcements for confirmation. Penske’s composed public silence only adds to the suspense, making this one of the most intriguing under-the-radar storylines of the silly season. This intriguing detail has fueled a wave of speculation across the racing community, as industry insiders and observers try to deduce who this mystery driver could be. The excitement hinges on whether this driver could arrive ready for Cup, or if Penske is building them up quietly via Xfinity. And let’s face it, fans love a good secret handshake.

NASCAR fans decode the clues for the Team Penske puzzle

One fan started by connecting the dots, writing, “So far they’ve said not a Ford driver, and not Zilisch, Jones, Jeb Burton, or DiBenedetto. Everyone seems to be convinced it’s Kvapil for some reason,” which might be a pretty strong argument. Carson Kvapil, a rising star in JR Motorsports‘ Chevrolet program in the Xfinity Series, has full potential for the role. Winning multiple CARS Late Model Stock Tour championships and quickly impressing in his limited Xfinity starts make him a compelling figure. A near-win at Dover in only his second career outing adds the icing on top.

Penske might be securing a long-term talent, even if it means housing the secret star with a partner team or restarting their own Xfinity program down the line. Another fan argued, “Is Harrison still connected to them? Would explain why the 25 seems better this year lol.” After being released from the Wood Brothers’ #21 late last year, Burton is now signed full-time with AM Racing’s #25 Ford for the 2025 Xfinity season, which also rules him out entirely. Roger Penske himself confirmed Burton’s departure from the Wood Brothers stable at Talladega, cementing the split. So the list further comes down to just a few more remaining names that the fans have weighed in on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan suggested, “Nick Sanchez clearly has someone backing him…and Scott Borchetta is an Indy sponsor/race promoter, which means he already has a working relationship with Roger,” and this speculation is fueled by Sanchez’s leap to the #48 Xfinity ride at Big Machine Racing, co-owned by Scott Borchetta. Borchetta, who has deep roots as an Indy sponsor and race promoter, along with a working relationship with Roger Penske, not only brought Sanchez into the team mid-2022 but also praised his fearless driving style at Martinsville. And today, Sanchez races in a Chevrolet under the latter’s banner, with manufacturer support from Rev Racing and Gainbridge. This could make him the strongest conduit for negotiations between the two teams should the secret contract rumor prove true.

Rumors running rampant on social media also suggest Team Penske may have poached Jesse Love for the deal, as one fan wrote, “My gut feeling is that Penske poached Jesse Love from RCR and Chevrolet.” And the ‘Closing Laps’ hints align perfectly with Love’s profile. Industry chatters also back this, noting Love’s impressive two wins, rookie-of-the-year status, and multiple Cup starts in 2025. These instances, along with RCR already committed through 2026, Love’s availability creates a neat opening for Penske’s strategic return.

But some others are worried about much bigger problems, as one fan hoped, “I just hope berry doesn’t loose his ride.” This might not be as severe as it looks. Josh Berry officially signed a multi-year deal with Wood Brothers Racing to drive the iconic #21 Ford in 2025. Berry’s early performance, including the first Top-5 finish at Phoenix following a breakthrough win at Las Vegas, further cemented his commitment to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Regardless of who the mystery driver is, this saga reflects how strategic and secretive modern NASCAR team-building has become. The implications could signal a broader shift in how powerhouse teams scout and secure talent. If nothing else, the 2025 silly season proves that in today’s NASCAR, what you don’t say might be the biggest story of all.