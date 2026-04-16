Roger Penske’s Star Driver Quietly Plots His Exit as TV Broadcast Comes in Clutch for Post-Career Aspirations

The big question mark for many NASCAR drivers is what after retirement? While not many have answers for the same, Joey Logano seems to have it all sorted.

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In a recent NASCAR Live podcast appearance, Joey Logano was asked whether he would entertain a career as an analyst or a broadcaster following his retirement. Logano, who has played that role multiple times in the past, with his next broadcaster gig coming up at Kansas on Saturday, claimed he would ‘love it.’

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He mentioned he loves talking about race cars, and that is what he has spent all his career on, understanding race cars. Logano elaborated, “It’s a fun thing to do for me. It’s a good experience because post-career, I would be very interested in doing some of this type of stuff. So I get a little better at it every time, which is good. So, yeah, why wouldn’t I do it?”

The 3x Cup champion further talked about the differences between being an analyst on the radio compared to being one on television.

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“On the radio, you have to explain every little bit that’s going on on the racetrack to paint the picture for somebody to understand what’s happening,” he claimed.

Imago February 11, 2026, Daytona Beach, FL, USA: JOEY LOGANO, 22 of Middletown, CT, gets ready to practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 2026 February 11: Daytona 500 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAa161 20260211_aaa_a161_016 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Over the years, Logano has finessed his skills as a broadcaster by appearing in a variety of races. He is a regular fixture of the FOX NASCAR Drivers Only booth segment. Moreover, the Team Penske driver expanded his horizons as a broadcaster earlier this year. For the IndyCar race at Phoenix, where NASCAR was also present in the form of a double-header, Joey Logano took the mic in FOX’s booth for both the qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

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He would be taking a path that a lot of NASCAR drivers choose, as many become analysts and broadcasters after their retirement. Some of the names include the likes of Dale Jr., Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, and more.

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And Logano’s determination to be an analyst post his retirement would one day add his name to that list.

Joey Logano is inspired by Kevin Harvick for life after retirement

In 2024, Joey Logano emphasized how, after retirement, he wouldn’t leave the sport. He said he’d be open to following more of a Kevin Harvick path, who chose to join FOX after his retirement.

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“It’s not only like, does he enjoy doing it, and I’m sure he’s getting paid to do it, but it’s great for the sport. Like it’s the right thing to do for the sport,” he explained.

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Logano pointed to the relaxed schedule and the generally lower-stakes nature of being in the booth as factors he’s attracted to.

Having said that, the #22 driver emphasized that as long as he’s not retired, his only focus is to be a racecar driver, as he enjoys the driving while also scratching his competitive itch.

While he will be seen fulfilling broadcasting responsibilities in Kansas, Logano also will be hoping to secure a win for his Team Penske in the Cup Series race.