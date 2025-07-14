Roger Penske’s NASCAR Driver Shuts ‘Revenge’ Calls After Sharing Bumps With Young Guns in Sonoma

“I’m high-sided. Thanks a f—— lot, d——–.” That was the message Ryan Blaney delivered over the radio after getting spun by Chris Buescher during Sunday’s chaotic race at Sonoma Raceway. The outburst, aimed squarely at the No. 17 RFK Racing driver, marked a flashpoint in a day that ended in heartbreak for the 2023 Cup Series champion. But that was only one incident.

Blaney also got into it with runner-up Chase Birscoe during the 4th Lap of Stage 2, when the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota squeezed him into the dirt. These two incidents put Blaney in the spotlight for fans, and as the dust settled, they dissected every moment. Social media turned up the heat on Blaney, labeling him all bark and no bite for venting frustration without retaliation. However, Blaney responded unapologetically on X with a strong take on his morals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Blaney waves the white flag

Ryan Blaney didn’t sugarcoat anything when asked about the contact with Chris Buescher that derailed his race at Sonoma. Speaking to Frontstretch after exiting the infield care center, the No. 12 driver laid out his version of events, clearly frustrated by how things unraveled. Blaney said flatly, referring to Chris’s aggressive entry into turn 1, “It was going well until we got wrecked by the 17 [Chris Buescher].” When I asked whether he believed it was intentional, Ryan replied, “I don’t know. You got to talk to him. I don’t think he intentionally meant to do it, but he overdrives (turn) 1, and I was an innocent bystander.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The clash happened on lap 62 while both drivers were firmly in contention inside the top 5. But after Chris Buescher nudged Blaney in the corner, the No. 12 car was sent into the dirt and never recovered. Ultimately finished 36th out of 37, his second major appointment in the last three races. Ryan Blaney had every reason to be upset. He had shown solid pace all afternoon and believed a top-five finish was in the cards. But what was interesting was how an X user was frustrated that Blaney didn’t take action after getting moved aggressively, referring not to the Buescher incident, but the tussle with Chase Briscoe that dropped Blaney down from 4th to 8th.

The fan was upset that Ryan Blaney had a chance to retaliate at Chase Briscoe, unlike the Buescher incident that ended his race, and still chose not to. However, the Team Penske driver didn’t shy away from clarifying his choices. He gave a stern reply on X, writing, “Maybe it’s because I was raised correctly and don’t wreck people and put the guys who work on this stuff for hours on end in a tough spot. Yes, I get upset in the moment, but it’s a way to vent and let things go. I do wish I wasn’t that way and people didn’t judge me for it, but it’s who I am, unfortunately.”

Just two weeks prior in Atlanta, the Team Penske driver was caught in a multi-car wreck that ended his race prematurely. And now at Sonoma, the scenario repeated itself, caught in another driver’s error with little room to avoid disaster. Despite that, Blaney keeps his head high and pride in check, as wrecking someone else would not solve his day, but probably just make it worse.

Despite the streak of bad luck, Ryan Blaney’s 7-DNF season hasn’t been all struggle. He clinched a win at Nashville and has racked up six top-five finishes this year. After the Sonoma wreck, he remains sixth in the playoff standings and seventh in overall Cup points, a testament to his consistency even amid misfortune. However, this race was one to forget as the garage moves to Dover next week. Meanwhile, one of Blaney’s teammates had a surprisingly good run at Sonoma, while the other disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Topsy-turvy day for Team Penske

Starting back on the 24th on the grid, Austin Cindric had an uphill battle from the get-go. By the end of stage one, he was shuffled back to 26th, and the same position was held through stage two—no improvements, but also no major setbacks. Clean driving kept him out of trouble, yet the lack of space left him well off the lead back. When all was said and done, Cindric crossed the finish line in 30th place, 32 spots down from the winner. For Team Penske’s No. 2 driver, it was another reality check that Sonoma’s technical complexity can swallow even veteran squads.

Joey Logano, starting just two points ahead in 22nd, experienced his own rollercoaster afternoon. Despite a steady start, he dropped to 28th in stage one and stayed mired there by the end of stage two. Though the Shell Pennzoil Ford showed resilience, a late-race splash of chaos slowed his chances. Joey ultimately clawed his way back to 9th place, marking a strong rebound from a shaky performance. Logano’s recovery showcased both patience and precision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He capitalized on late-race cautions and executed clean restarts, picking off competitors efficiently. The P9 finish is a testament to composure under pressure, proving that early struggles do not always seal your fate on road courses, especially with a proven leader like Joey behind the wheel. As the Cup series heads to Dover, mistakes can be overcome, but missing the speed window can leave even the best in the back. Do you think Team Penske will rebound at Dover? Let us know in the comments!