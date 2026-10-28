Rookie Female Star Set To Headline NASCAR Team’s ARCA Series Debut

A year ago, a move into stock car racing would have looked like a very different challenge for a driver whose background was in motorcycle drag racing. By the end of 2026, that transition had brought a historic NASCAR milestone, starts across different series and a few results worth building on. Now comes a bigger commitment.

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One team is ready to give this rookie 17 races in 2027, even as it prepares to enter the ARCA Menards Series itself for the first time. Alpha Prime Racing revealed the driver behind that plan in an October 28 post on X.

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“Alpha Prime Racing adds @DystanySpurlock to 2027 @ARCA_Racing driver development program!”

Dystany Spurlock will drive the No. 44 Ford Mustang in a planned 17-race ARCA campaign, with Foxxtecca as the primary partner. For Alpha Prime, this is the first announced driver for its new ARCA operation.

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Spurlock’s first stock car season has been anything but a conventional introduction to NASCAR. Before making the switch, she competed in motorcycle drag racing and set a world record in the Real Street class of the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series in 2024. She later made her NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle debut before taking on stock cars.

Her first ARCA Menards Series East start was at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28. Driving for MBM Motorsports, she finished seventh, becoming the first Black woman to compete in a NASCAR-affiliated series. She later finished 12th at Rockingham Speedway. Then came the national-level series.

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At Kansas Speedway, Dystany Spurlock finished 10th in her national ARCA debut. It was a good result for a newcomer, although her 29th-place finish at Watkins Glen International showed how much work remained. She also made two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts during 2026, one each with Team Reaume and MBM Motorsports. Her Truck Series debut was at Dover Motor Speedway in May.

Those experiences have given her a taste of racing at several levels, but moving between series also means adjusting to different cars and teams. A 17-race ARCA schedule offers her more regular opportunities to learn from one race and apply those lessons in the next.

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Alpha Prime’s first ARCA season with Dystany Spurlock will test its own plans

Alpha Prime announced its ARCA program on October 6, adding a new series to its existing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series operation. The team plans to use the program to develop drivers and crew members.

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Her 17-race 2027 schedule is supposed to include preseason preparation, testing at Daytona International Speedway, late-model testing and individual coaching. Alpha Prime has not confirmed the race-by-race schedule and says her participation could change based on progress, licensing requirements, and available track time.

The team is building its ARCA operation at the same time it prepares Dystany Spurlock for a longer season. That means her progress will depend on more than the number of races she enters. The quality of the preparation and the team’s ability to deliver a consistent car will matter just as much.

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Foxxtecca will support the program as its primary partner. The Detroit-based events and media company previously backed Lavar Scott’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with Alpha Prime. Its continued involvement now extends to Spurlock’s development.

Foxxtecca co-founder Chris Harris said the team offered the right environment for her next step.

“I know Alpha Prime is the place we need to be to develop Dystany Spurlock and unlock the next level of her driving performance.”

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Alpha Prime president Jusan Hamilton has also emphasized preparation and coaching as key parts of its development approach. For Dystany Spurlock, that support could help turn the experience of her first stock car season into more consistent results.

Her 2026 campaign gave her a historic milestone and a glimpse of what she could achieve, but the results were also uneven. With 17 races planned, she will have more chances to build on her early progress. Alpha Prime, meanwhile, will be learning how to run an ARCA team. Both will be judged on what they do with the opportunity.