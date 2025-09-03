Ross Chastain Gets Real About Playoff Pressure After a Surprising Start in Darlington

Relentless, fast, and firmly in the playoff mix, Ross Chastain looked like a freight train at Darlington. With an average running position of 5.5 in his 250th Cup start, he stamped himself loud and clear as a contender in the first round of the playoffs. Not sneaking into the top five didn’t knock him out; it shook things up, but it also proved that he is still very much alive in the points game. Now, with Gateway next on the docket, Chastain’s not just hanging on; he is opening up about how he can strike back on that flat oval while keeping his playoff hopes alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite a late-race fuel hiccup that dropped him to 11th at the finish, it was enough to walk him to 8th place in playoff standings. But remember, Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval is anything but ordinary. Its asymmetric corners define its character. Turns 1 and 2 crank right, while Turns 3 and 4 roll with broader arcs and subtle banking. That shift in geometry turns every lap into a strategic chess match. The driver must master braking finesse and smooth steering and constantly adapt their lines mid-turn. It is a tactical puzzle and tire-roasting trial wrapped into one, rewarding those who anticipate its subtle dance rather than force it.

And now, Ross Chastain is very excited to be returning to this drama-filled track. Speaking on NASCAR Live, the Trackhouse Racing driver gets honest about his playoff picture with Round 2 just around the corner. He said, “I don’t know about adding the intensity. I’ve been a part of some intensity already. So, I mean, it all starts with the big bomb they set off on the backstretch, starting the race. I mean, I feel the heat. I don’t understand — how can heat come through a bulletproof windshield and my helmet visor that’s closed, and I can feel it in my face? It’s just amazing. And the sound and the view of it — ’cause we’re always right back there — and then driving through, the stuff that comes out of those bombs, all the paper, little pieces, and cardboard, it all floats across the track. It’s wild. It’s a big bomb. So it all starts right then, and then it carries into the rest of the race.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For years, Gateway’s résumé included Xfinity and Truck events, not a Cup race in the book. That changed in 2022 after Curtis Francois saved the track from closure and invested heavily, and made upgrades. Then, NASCAR finally welcomed the Cup Series officially. Slotting in as the Enjoy Illinois 300, it quickly became a fan favorite. Thanks to a solid local sponsorship, most notably from naming rights partner World Wide Technology, and full stands at each run, the venue cemented its status. In a major nod to its rising prestige, the 2025 addition morphs into the second race of the Cup Series playoffs, delivering spotlight levels to this once-overlooked oval.

Ross Chastain doesn’t shy away from giving credit where it is due. He added, “It’s not so new anymore with the Gen 7 car, but we went there for the first time with this car. So I think that what Curtis and his team out there have done is incredible — to get a Cup race, build that track. I mean, getting a Cup race in today’s world is just a Herculean effort… how are you ever gonna compete, and how is the sanctioning body ever gonna award anybody else one? But Curtis proved it. He proved that they deserved it. He proved that market — fans would turn out, and they did the marketing, and they got ticket sales, and the racetrack’s there and can hold us.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the Trackhouse Racing driver has history with Gateway, starting off with the redemption in the NASCAR Truck Series. In 2019, after losing one win due to a post-race disqualification, he rallied for glory in the CarShield 200, leading 21 laps and snagging victory with a strategic late-race call on fuel only. During the June 5, 2022, Cup Series race at Gateway, he stirred controversy with hard contacts, most notably running into Denny Hamlin and late brushing Chase Elliott, highlighting both the competitive edge and tension that the track can bring out. Amid this, his teammate Shane van Gisbergen is embracing the oval at Darlington, while Chastain is ready to put The Lady in Black behind him.

AD

Ross Chastain bounces back after Darlington fuel mishap

Ross Chastain’s 2025 playoff run took another hit at Darlington, where a late-race fueling mishap derailed what could have been a much-needed rebound. After managing just two top 10s since Michigan in June, Darlington was circled as a turning point. But in the final pit stop, Chastain rolled off with less fuel than required to reach the finish, despite his team warning him he was short by roughly two laps, forcing an all-out conservation effort. Without caution to save him, Chastain had to lift early, coast through corners, and even cut the engine at times. This slowdown made him vulnerable, allowing rivals like Chris Buescher to slip past without a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, he salvaged 12 valuable stage points, enough to climb above the cut line to a safer 21-point cushion. But the closing laps told a story of frustration as the Trackhouse Racing driver faded to 11th instead of challenging for a top five. Gateway now looms as a pivotal stop. Ross, determined to flip the script, sounded upbeat after Darlington. He said, “Tonight was a big step forward for us. I think possibly one of our strongest in, I don’t know, months for sure. So, just had the makings of something special here, and we’ll try to take that to World Wide Technology.”

And his Gateway numbers offer some comfort: one top ten and a 14.0 average finish in three Gateway starts. Beyond the stats, Chastain has respect for the effort it takes to bring a cup race to the circuit. With the playoffs heating up, Gateway offers both a lifeline and a test. To keep his postseason alive, Chastain will need to shake off the fueling woes and rediscover the spark that made him a contender. The question now is, will Darlington’s lessons turn into redemption under the St. Louis lights?