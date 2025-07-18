“He Pulled the Gun on the Wrong Person”: Joey Logano Sends Warning as NASCAR Refuses to Take Action

The No.1 Trackhouse Racing driver, Ross Chastain, has been making headlines for the wrong reasons in 2025. Most recently, at Sonoma in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, Chastain bumped into teammate Daniel Suarez, resulting in the No.99 car spinning, knocking him to 29th place. After the incident, Suarez said on his radio, “You better hope I don’t get to him today.” And this is one of the more tame reactions Chastain has received in the last couple of weeks.

Things went south on Turn 1 of the Chicago Street Race following a late restart. Chastain was blindsided after Austin Cindric locked up and caused a chain reaction that led to Chastain getting spun out. To his surprise, he saw Joey Logano’s #22 car in his rearview mirror. Chastain, who mistook Logano to be the instigator, immediately hit him as soon as they reached the next corner. The collision sent both the Penske driver and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into a spin, and the #22 was furious.

“Ross better get the f—— information right before he goes and wrecks somebody,” Logano radioed to his team after the incident. “There’s f—— six cars behind me wrecking into me, and then he destroys me from four back. That motherf——.” After the race, Logano confronted Chastain, and this is where things got spicy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ross Chastain likes to play the villain

After the race, Joey Logano claimed Chastain admitted to intentionally wrecking him. Meanwhile, Chastain has not made any public comments, standing on the fact that it was just a racing incident where everyone got into each other. Chastain even took a dig at Joey ahead of the race at Sonoma, saying, “There’s three sides to every story. One side of it was a lot louder this week.” Now, despite it being two weeks since the incident, Logano is not over it. He wanted strict action to be taken by NASCAR, which never happened.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR, Joey Logano opened up on his feelings on NASCAR’s decision not to intervene or fine anyone involved in the incident with Chastain. Logano said, “It obviously was intentional. He admitted it was intentional, which is obviously very frustrating from my point of view because he pulled the gun on the wrong person, right?” Logano’s gripe is more with the fact that Ross wrecked someone who wasn’t even the instigator, setting up a dangerous precedent for the rest of the field. And this is not the first time Logano has gotten in trouble for Ross Chastain‘s foolishness.

Previously this year at the Cook Out 400 in Martinsville, Logano was seen spinning from the sixth position on Lap 317th after heavy contact with Chase Briscoe. However, the blame fell on Chastain, who blocked the No.19 at turn 3, and that is when Briscoe charged the corner to bump Chastain and overtake him. But Briscoe ended up losing control, and Logano paid the price. Joey said after the race, “He did it to me on the restart before. I can’t even blame Briscoe for shipping him. I think he got himself in a bind trying to ship him. He just races like a jacka– every week, and I keep paying the price. I’m sick of paying the price.”

This time in Chicago, though, Logano wasn’t willing to ignore Chastain’s blunder, instead continuously pressing NASCAR for a penalty. Even though he made a public plea, his request fell on deaf ears. This really frustrated Logano as he added, “Yeah, I’m obviously very p—– off about it. I’m upset about the way it was handled post-race from his perspective, upset that NASCAR didn’t step in and do anything about it.” However, this is not the first time that NASCAR has turned a blind eye to Chastain’s recklessness.

In 2023, Chastain and Noah Gragson went to the extent of getting into a fist fight. And Chastain managed to hit a strong right hook punch, to which Gragson was unable to retaliate as the security got hold of him before that. Even after such violence, NASCAR did not take any action against Ross Chastain. Even veteran Denny Hamlin feels like NASCAR is hard to understand. “Inconsistency is the only consistency we have,” he said on his Actions Detrimental Podcast, referring to himself getting fined for intentionally wrecking Chastain in 2023, but Chastain receiving no penalties for doing the same to Logano.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anyhow, the decisions to punish and promote are always with the higher authorities, and the driver’s job is just to keep driving despite all odds. Logano added, “I have to continue to go race, though, right? I have to continue to go out there and try to win. But things like that are always going to be on your mind.” While tensions like this can cloud a driver’s mind, Logano is a 3x NASCAR champion who has bigger fish to fry this week. Joey Logano will be making his 600th start in Dover this Sunday, becoming the youngest driver ever to achieve this feat!

Joey Logano braced to create history at Dover

Joey Logano’s first race was the September 2008 Sylvania 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. At 18, he drove the No. 96 Hall of Fame Racing Toyota, starting 40th and finishing 32nd. And fast forward to 2025, at 35 years, 1 month, and 28 years old, and gearing up for start number 600. Logano is officially the youngest ever to make this happen, surpassing Richard Petty by about 7 months. As he approaches this milestone, he took a moment to reflect on his colorful career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From starting at Joe Gibbs Racing under Tony Stewart‘s tutelage to moving to Team Penske in 2013 and becoming an instant star, Logano has been through the gauntlet. He is a 37-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and a three-time NASCAR Champion now. “As an athlete competing at a top level for 16-plus years, and hitting 600 starts, it’s pretty incredible to have a career that long. It’s something that I take some pride in. I’m proud of that, to be able to hit this marker. It’s a lot of starts,” said Logano.

Now, all that’s left for Joey to do is grab a win on his 600th start and make history. He is already set to reach this milestone quicker than Richard Petty did, but a win would also put him in elite company with ‘The King’ as the only other driver to win their 600th start. Notably, Petty won at Richmond in 1973 when he achieved this landmark. Do you think Logano can shatter records this Sunday? Let us know in the comments!