Ross Chastain Labels NASCAR Driver “The Most Punchable Face” to Excuse Himself Over Punchgate Controversy

In NASCAR, time doesn’t always bury grudges. It just gives drivers space to explain them. Punches thrown in the heat of the moment often resurface years later as stories, lessons, or jokes. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. still gets asked about decking Kyle Busch. Chandler Smith’s swing at Cole Custer hasn’t faded from memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And decades later, Cale Yarborough’s brawl with the Allison brothers remains part of the sport’s oral history. Now, two years after “Punchgate,” Ross Chastain is revisiting his own moment. And this time, he is offering a blunt, almost casual explanation for why he punched Noah Gragson, labeling him “the most punchable face” while insisting there was no lasting grudge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross Chastain breaks his silence

More than two years after one of the more jaw-dropping pit-road moments of the 2023 season, Ross Chastain isn’t dodging the memory. Instead, he’s owning it, with his usual blunt honesty. Revisiting the incident that saw him punch Noah Gragson in the face, Chastain didn’t sugarcoat his mindset then or now.

“He has got the most punchable face. We were actually in the gym the next morning, Monday morning, shook hands, and worked out together. That’s so great about guys. We didn’t hold a grudge,” Chastain explained with a smirk.

That matter-of-fact explanation sums up how Chastain views the infamous clash from the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2023. With around 60 laps remaining, the race took a sharp turn when Chastain, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, edged up into Noah Gragson’s No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevy while powering through Turn 4. The move sent Gragson into the wall and effectively ended any chance of a calm post-race conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Kyle Busch | Image Credits: Imago

Gragson, already frustrated by a tough rookie Cup season, didn’t let it slide. After the checkered flag, he marched down pit road and confronted Chastain face-to-face. What began as an intense verbal exchange quickly escalated when Gragson grabbed Chastain by the firesuit near his right shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After a brief shove-and-pull, Chastain fired a right hand that landed flush on Gragson’s face. NASCAR officials immediately intervened, preventing further punches before things spiraled. At the time, Gragson didn’t hide his anger.

“He just fenced us off of [Turn] 4 [with] 60 laps to go in the race,” Gragson said. “I don’t get it. Completely used us up and fenced the s— out of us… I went down there and grabbed him and showed my displeasure.”

Two years later, the punch hasn’t been erased, but neither has the handshake. And in classic NASCAR fashion, what looked like a lasting feud ended with a workout session and no hard feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Chastain escaped punishment back then

After Ross Chastain’s right hand connected with Noah Gragson’s jaw on pit road at Kansas, the biggest question buzzing around Race World USA wasn’t why it happened. It was what NASCAR would do next. The rulebook is clear. NASCAR reserves the right to fine, suspend, or even revoke membership for “member-to-member confrontations with physical violence,” including striking another competitor.

On paper, Chastain’s punch checked that box. Yet, no penalties were handed down. Neither Chastain nor Gragson faced fines, suspensions, or probation, and that decision wasn’t accidental. NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, later explained the league’s thinking, leaning heavily on context and emotion rather than a strict letter-of-the-law approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve looked at that, we’ve talked about it and we’ll continue to have conversations with Ross and Noah,” Sawyer stated, “As we’ve said before, our sport is an emotional sport. Our guys, again, using Sunday, everybody was on the edge, so when you felt like your day hasn’t gone the way you had hoped it would, and someone may have impacted that in a way that you’re not happy, you’re gonna show your displeasure.”

In NASCAR’s eyes, the incident fell under a long-standing gray area: a brief, emotional flare-up that didn’t spiral into a full-blown fight. The altercation was over almost as soon as it started, thanks to NASCAR security stepping in immediately. Gragson never got the chance to throw a counterpunch, and the situation was neutralized before it could escalate into something uglier.

Sawyer also credited Trackhouse Racing, Legacy Motor Club, and NASCAR officials for managing the scene properly and giving the drivers space to cool off while ensuring safety remained the priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, NASCAR treated the punch as a moment of raw frustration, not malicious intent. And two years later, with both drivers having long since moved on, the league’s no-penalty decision looks less like leniency and more like consistency with its emotional, old-school roots.