Ross Chastain Laughs Off Joey Logano’s Public Meltdown as NASCAR Avoids Action After Chicago Drama

Ross Chastain and Joey Logano aren’t strangers to heated moments on the track, but their run-in at the Chicago Street Course might just be their most chaotic yet. On a lap 63 restart in the tight 75-lap race, things got messy fast. Logano, restarting behind Chastain, got shoved into the No. 1 Chevy. But the actual spin came from a separate chain reaction involving Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric. This caused absolute mayhem!

It was the kind of tangle that turns even seasoned pros into detectives behind the wheel, trying to piece together who hit whom in a split second. With Logano’s aggressive history and emotions running high, Chastain didn’t wait long to return the favor to Logano by shoving him into Turn 2 and causing a wreck. What followed was a very public Joey Logano meltdown. And now, all eyes are on how Chastain’s taking it. Spoiler: He’s not exactly losing sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ross Chastain takes a subtle dig at Logano’s ‘loud’ outburst

Joey Logano was fuming after the final laps of the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race. Well, he wasn’t quiet about it either. Right after the contact with Chastain, Joey Logano was furious, to say the least. On the radio, he was heard saying, “Ross better get the f—— information right before he goes and wrecks somebody. There’s f—– six cars behind me wrecking into me, and then he destroys me from four back.” And his rant is justified. After all, it wasn’t Logano’s fault. But, it didn’t end here.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In the garage, Logano confronted NASCAR officials and called for a penalty against Ross Chastain, claiming, “He admitted he wrecked me on purpose, which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecked someone on purpose. That’s not OK.” But from Chastain’s perspective, it was just standard street course chaos. “I think that a lot of people were all running into each other for the last couple of laps,” he told reporters in Sonoma with a shrug. The final laps at Chicago were indeed chaotic, with multiple cars, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Austin Dillon, caught up in late-race pileups as drivers scrambled for every position on the tight city circuit.

Chastain also addressed whether he spoke with Logano after the dust-up. “I didn’t. He definitely aired all his grievances,” Ross Chastain said, referencing Logano’s rants. And while Logano seemed convinced NASCAR would drop the hammer, that didn’t happen. NASCAR has opted not to penalize any drivers for rough driving in the week’s penalty report, treating the incident as hard racing in the closing laps.

Chastain added, “I definitely think that NASCAR looked at everything. They do every week, and I have conversations with NASCAR all the time, so there was nothing out of the ordinary. There’s three sides to every story. One side of it was a lot louder this week.” That dig at Logano was subtle but true. For now, NASCAR seems content to let the drivers police themselves. While fans debated intent vs. accident, Chastain made it clear. He’s already moved on.

Ross Chastain has the upper hand over Logano at Sonoma

After the fireworks in Chicago, all eyes turned to Sonoma to see if the rivalry between Ross Chastain and Joey Logano would spill over onto the road course. If qualifying is any indication, Chastain is starting the weekend with a clear advantage. Ross Chastain put his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet solidly in the fourth starting spot. He clocked a lap just 0.493 seconds off pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen’s blistering 1:14.594 run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This strong qualifying effort places Chastain firmly among the favorites for Sunday’s race. The Trackhouse Racing driver has a prime track position to capitalize on Sonoma’s notoriously tricky layout, where passing can be incredibly tough. Joey Logano, on the other hand, will have his work cut out for him. The Team Penske driver could only manage 22nd on the grid, more than a full second off the pole pace.

For Logano, who’s searching for momentum after a frustrating run of results and last week’s public feud, starting deep in the field at a technical road course like Sonoma is far from ideal. The contrast in qualifying results isn’t limited to just Chastain and Logano. Trackhouse Racing as a whole showed strength, with Shane van Gisbergen on pole and Daniel Suárez starting 19th.

Meanwhile, other Penske cars also struggled, with Austin Cindric back in 24th. However, ever-consistent Ryan Blaney managed to clinch the seventh position. Chastain’s strong Sonoma start is a statement after the controversy in Chicago. With a top-five grid spot, he’s in position to control his own destiny and potentially silence critics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the green flag approaches, the question remains: will Chastain’s qualifying edge translate into race-day glory, or can Logano mount a comeback from the back half of the pack?