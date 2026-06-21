Ross Chastain Publicly Concedes Playoff Vulnerability Following Trackhouse Data Overload Crisis

Ross Chastain has spent the better part of 2026 staring at numbers he can’t fully use. Three days into a recent race weekend, he was still working through everything his team had collected.

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“It’s hard for me to digest all of it quickly,” Chastain said. “I’m glad this is a three-day event and that we had tonight and this morning to look back through stuff.”

Asked how far off the playoff cutoff he is, his answer was straight.

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“We’ve got all kinds of tuning graphs that show us what we need,” he said. “And yeah, we’re below the box that we need to be in, for sure.”

That admission goes with what’s actually happening at Trackhouse Racing. NASCAR’s Next Gen cars leave teams almost no practice time. Success depends on getting the simulation right before the car even unloads. Trackhouse has plenty of data feeding that process.

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The problem is converting that to speed. Engineers have been buried under tertiary numbers instead of focusing on the basics: horsepower, downforce, and mechanical grip. The result shows up directly in the standings. Chastain’s 23rd in points, more than 60 points below the cutline, on a 35-race winless streak.

Part of the problem is also the growth factor. Owner Justin Marks expanded Trackhouse into a global operation, adding a MotoGP program and a third full-time Cup entry. That multiplied the data flowing through the building while spreading the engineering staff thinner.

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Strangely, one Trackhouse driver has been mostly immune. Shane van Gisbergen doesn’t lean on the team’s flawed simulator data because his background in road racing does the work instead. He’s already won at Watkins Glen and currently sits 16th in points, safely inside the playoff picture. On ovals, though, the same data problems catch up to him; he’s finished 31st or worse at tracks like Talladega and Pocono.

Rookie Connor Zilisch hasn’t been as lucky anywhere. He sits 33rd in points with zero top-10 finishes, stuck with the same setup issues as Chastain. And in a twist that says plenty about the team’s direction, Daniel Suárez tells a different story. Trackhouse let him go for underperforming. He’s now outracing his old team at Spire Motorsports, sitting comfortably in playoff position.

A Schedule Change Buys Ross Chastain Time

One thing is about to work in Chastain’s favor. NASCAR raised the limit on how many Truck Series races a Cup veteran can enter, from five to eight.

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Ross Chastain used all eight early in the year. That maxes him out for the rest of the season. A new street-course blackout rule at Coronado sealed the door further, barring full-time Cup drivers from racing there entirely.

That means no more triple-duty weekends juggling Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup cars. Chastain’s seat in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports truck now goes to 19-year-old Landen Lewis.

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He has already turned in a 6th at St. Petersburg and a 4th at Coronado in limited starts. For Chastain, losing those extra races might be the best thing that happens to him all year. It leaves him and crew chief Brandon McSwain with one job, and one car, to fix before the playoff cutoff arrives.