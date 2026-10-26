NASCAR’s superspeedway package keeps evolving as the sanctioning body looks for ways to change how drivers race at Daytona and Talladega. Ross Chastain tested the latest version in the YellaWood 500, then played a quiet but crucial role in the finish. The Trackhouse Racing driver came home fourth after pushing Kyle Larson through the field on the final lap of an overtime thriller.

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After the race, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet was questioned about his thoughts on the superspeedway package when compared to the Daytona event.

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“For me, I didn’t slide around as much as I did in the summer Daytona,” Chastain said as reported by Steven Taranato via X. “So, if they want it to feel like summer Daytona, then we need to take some more off. But that’s up to NASCAR. If they ask, I’ll tell them.”

NASCAR has trimmed the spoiler in steps. It cut the blade to four inches for the August Daytona race, down from seven, and lowered engine output from 510 to 465 horsepower. For Talladega, it kept the 465-horsepower setting and shortened the spoiler another half-inch to 3.5 inches.

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These adjustments changed the aerodynamic setup as NASCAR continued evaluating how the cars race in close quarters.

The spoiler affects the balance between downforce and drag, influencing how cars handle and follow one another in traffic. At superspeedways, where drafting is central to maintaining speed, even a small adjustment can affect how drivers approach passing and positioning.

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Ross Chastain’s feedback gives NASCAR another perspective on whether the revised setup is producing the desired feel behind the wheel. The Trackhouse Racing driver was careful not to overstate his case. He noted that the weather also differed between the two races, which makes a direct comparison difficult.

“It’s pretty cool here this weekend. Nice fall, Alabama, Sunday afternoon. So, yeah, that’s up for NASCAR and the smart people here to decide. I’ll just race what they give me.”

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His comments leave the decision with NASCAR, which must weigh driver feedback against the racing produced by the package. The handling differences Chastain noticed are one part of that assessment, while the competitive action on track offers another measure of how the setup is working.

Chastain’s own afternoon was far from smooth. An early speeding penalty, which he attributed to an issue with his speed prediction, sent him a lap down for much of the day. He worked his way back onto the lead lap and into contention. By the closing laps, he was in position to influence the outcome, though he had no idea how much.

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Brandon McReynolds’ call put Ross Chastain behind Kyle Larson

Larson’s win was anything but straightforward. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was shuffled out of the lead and dropped outside the top 10 on the final lap of overtime. Then he dived to the bottom lane and charged to the front, taking his first career superspeedway victory by 0.041 seconds over teammate William Byron.

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The closing moments highlighted how quickly the running order can change at Talladega. Drivers must react to openings as they appear, while spotters help them understand where opportunities are developing around the track. With several cars competing for position, a decision to push one driver can have consequences beyond the immediate battle for a spot.

Chastain credited his spotter, Brandon McReynolds, for the decision to push the No. 5 car. With the sun in his eyes, he could not see what was unfolding ahead of him.

“Yeah, crazy to choose from around 20th, but know that we were 14th in the running order of lead lap cars, but there was a lap-down car ahead of me because I had to take the free pass. So, yeah, we got going. I ended up finding the five’s back bumper into three, or three or four in the last lap, somewhere over there, and it was really on McReynolds.”

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“Brandon McReynolds called to push the five, and it was right where the sun was in my eyes, so I didn’t know really what was happening.”

The push helped carry Kyle Larson into the lead pack as the field spread across the tri-oval. Chastain was following his spotter’s instructions without having a complete picture of the developing finish, illustrating how much drivers rely on communication when visibility is limited, and the field is moving at speed.

Chastain crossed the line in the middle of a tight pack behind the winner, and he admitted he had not yet seen how it all played out.

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“I haven’t really seen it because I think the 33 ran out, it looked like, so I’m not sure what all happened. But, yeah, I was just following the five. So, until I see it, I don’t really know what happened.”

His reaction left the final-lap sequence open to further review, particularly regarding what happened to the No. 33 car. Rather than conclude what he could not see, Chastain made clear that he needed to watch the finish before assessing the full sequence of events.

The comments show both sides of Talladega: the debate over how NASCAR should shape the package, and the split-second trust between driver and spotter that can decide a race.

Ross Chastain has offered his view on what could make the cars feel more like they did at Daytona, but he has left the decision to the sanctioning body. For now, drivers will keep racing what NASCAR gives them.