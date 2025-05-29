Ross Chastain’s Crew Chief Credits Shop Grind for Coca-Cola 600 Beatdown: “Would Not Have Been as Confident”

Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 triumph was one filled with tragedy and redemption. Behind the 32-year-old’s watermelon-filled celebrations was a team of engineers who worked their sleeves off for this win. Chastain’s road to victory saw a major roadblock after a blown tire in practice saw Chastain unable to attempt qualification, as they were forced to use a backup car, with Ross relegated to a 40th-place starting spot. However, their shop never gave up.

“Thank you for working all damn night,” said Chastain on the team radio when he crossed the checkered flag ahead of William Byron in the 600-mile slug fest. This win was personal for Trackhouse Racing, one that emphasized their desire to win and putting the team first at all costs. Chastain’s crew chief, Phil Surgen, recently revealed the extent to which their shop committed to bringing Chastain an incredible racecar last Sunday.

Celebrating the unsung heroes behind a victorious weekend

It wasn’t just about getting a car ready, but rather about the people, including the employees dropping what they were doing, their quiet Saturday evenings, to answer the call. It was about a team coming together with a shared purpose. From engineers to mechanics, even those who probably hadn’t planned to touch a wrench that weekend, showed up, and what they achieved helped define the performance that followed.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR, Phil talked about his team’s readiness and dedication in finishing the task in front of them, giving up their weekend to their work. “It was actually a really special moment in the shop for me on Saturday evening,” said Phil, reminiscing about the heavy-duty weekend. “We had our primary car here, which we were taking the engine out of, we had our backup car, which was starting to go together, and I looked around, and there’s 30 Trackhouse employees here, and I see all four crew uniforms.” This was a truly special moment, as Trackhouse was fielding four cars with 18-year-old Connor Zilisch driving the #87 part-time, and even employees who worked on his car, along with Daniel Suarez and Shane van Gisbergen’s, joined in to help the #1 team.

Surgen continued, “We’ve got guys and gals out of every department. We had people that were at ball games and at concerts and family functions, and maybe in bed, called up, and they came in, and the team effort that was in that moment was pretty special to watch. I actually got up, took a picture of it.” This reflects the team’s commitment to success, with sacrifice being the core value, one that perfectly reflects the sentiments of Memorial Day Weekend.

Phil Surgen also admitted that had they been at any other track outside North Carolina, away from their shop, this win would probably not belong to Chastain. “That manpower doesn’t exist when we’re at the racetrack, halfway across the country… Does this win happen if we don’t have the access to the shop? Certainly, our car on Sunday would have been a little different… We would not have been as confident starting the race as what we were this past weekend had we made all those repairs at the track.”

Meanwhile, team owner Justin Marks soaked in the moment of winning Trackhouse’s first-ever crown jewel race and reflected on his message to the team when he took control of ownership in 2021. “I stood in front of everybody at this organization the first day that I took ownership of it back at the end of 2021, and I said, you know, we have everything that we need to be successful here,” said Justin Marks.

He added, “We just have to work together. We have to believe in each other, and we have to fundamentally believe that we can do it, that we can go win big races and contend for championships. If we support each other and go the extra mile and do whatever it takes, then we can get there.” That extra mile helped Chastain complete 600 miles on Sunday and proved why Trackhouse is one of the best rising teams in NASCAR.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has been very special to Chastain since the beginning of his career, where he made his debut in the Nationwide Series, now known as the Xfinity Series, driving the #55 for Viva Motorsports in 2014, and that was the beginning of his rise to fame. However, his victory at Charlotte was special for more reasons than one.

Ross Chastain honors a late Army specialist after win at Charlotte

We have already heard about the various ways Chastain celebrated his victory at Charlotte, but what made the melon man win the hearts of many was his honorable mention of US Army Specialist Kevin McCrea, a Fairmount native who was disabled after a parachute jump during his army service in the 1980s and passed away in 2020.

As Chastain approached the victory lane, McCrea’s family had been waiting for him. “I went over to the car and pulled out the picture and held it up for our pictures together,” Chastain told The Inquirer. “I wanted them to know that I didn’t forget that the picture was in there, that I put it in there. There were some, I’ll say bloodshot eyes, some teary eyes, in the family coming into victory lane, and a lot of excitement. It was a dream ending for all of us.”

Held on the very special Memorial Day, Chastain’s gesture to the fellow American Specialist had been a heartwarming moment for the entire family and even for the ones watching him on screen. Chastain discovered the McCreas while working with Folds of Honor, providing scholarships to children of fallen or disabled service members. Allie McCrea, the daughter of Kevin McCrea, was a recipient of the scholarship and was present at the venue. “I see my dad through literally all the work I’m doing,” said Allie. “Everything that I’ve gone through in my life has inspired this work now, and is honestly impacting the community. It’s through that hardship that it’s all transpired.”

Ross Chastain’s Memorial Day weekend triumph was more than just a personal win. It was a win for four different race teams’ engineers, an owner who poured his soul into the team, and the family of a fallen veteran. The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 was won by the driver who dedicated his win to sacrifice, the ultimate theme of Memorial Day.