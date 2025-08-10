Ross Chastain’s Falloff Forces Team Owner to Break Silence, Reveals Success Roadmap

Ross Chastain built his NASCAR reputation on gritty drives and bold moves. He climbed slowly from smaller teams to national recognition. His profile skyrocketed after joining Trackhouse Racing, where he delivered signature wins, including the 2025 Coca-Cola 600. This was a crown-jewel triumph from the back of the grid in a backup car. He passed William Byron in the closing laps. But since that high point, momentum has stalled. In the races following Charlotte, Chastain has managed only two top-10s, a slump that has raised questions about consistency. Recently, Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks publicly addressed the situation and hinted at where he believes the solution lies.

Ross Chastain and Justin Marks have built a working relationship defined by mutual respect and candid evaluation. Marks once said, “I’ve been a massive fan of Ross since the day we met over 10 years ago. It’s an honor to have earned his trust and commitment.” Meanwhile, the driver has credited his boss with providing an environment that rewards calculated aggression. This season, however, has tested that dynamic. Despite flashes of speed, Chastain’s average starting position sits in the low 20s. This is far from the front-running form that fuels playoff success. With the postseason looming, Marks has spoken openly about a focused strategy he believes can change their trajectory.

Marks pinpoints the weak link affecting Ross Chastain

In recent remarks, Marks praised the No. 1 crew as “a very, very talented group of people; very motivated… and working very hard.” Yet, he identified one recurring flaw. “We do have to get better on Saturdays.” He explained that starting deep in the field creates a near-impossible climb. “If we qualify 28th, it’s just so hard to pull yourself out of that.” While the car’s race pace has often been competitive, Marks noted, “we’re able to make lemonade out of lemons a lot more often than not.” The persistent qualifying shortfall has kept them from building full-weekend momentum.

Marks outlined a clear roadmap to address this. The goal is to get “the one team off the hauler faster in practice.” He referred to sharpening qualifying setups and locking in better pit-stall selections. These changes would allow Chastain to start closer to the front, control race tempo, and open up more aggressive strategy options. The numbers support the urgency. One win, nine top-10s, an average finish of 16.4, and an average start of 21.6 show a driver capable of strong results when track position allows.

Looking ahead, the stakes are clear. The playoff field rewards consistency as much as outright speed. Trackhouse cannot afford to lean solely on late-race heroics. Chastain’s proven ability to navigate traffic will help, but improved qualifying could turn him from a mid-pack charger into a legitimate title contender. Whether this roadmap delivers will decide if the No. 1 team enters the playoffs as a dark horse or watches its season narrow to isolated highlights.

Justin Marks addresses Project 91’s future amid Trackhouse priorities

Trackhouse Racing launched Project 91 in 2022 to open its Cup Series door to international stars, initially with Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen. This was followed by Shane van Gisbergen’s stunning debut win at Chicago in 2023. The initiative earned global attention and sponsorship opportunities. However, the program’s momentum has waned this season amid resource pressures and Trackhouse’s expansion to three full-time Cup entries.

Behind the scenes, Marks remains committed to keeping Project 91 alive. He recognizes its brand-building and sponsor-attracting value. He went on to call it a program “near and dear to my heart.” Marks further stressed that “Project 91… is not dead.” Still, he made clear that right now it sits “number 85 on the list” while the organization focuses on performance improvements for its three full-time cars.

Marks cast the decision around Project 91 as a strategic re-prioritization. He admitted, “Daytona was really, really tough this year to take four cars there,” emphasizing the strain of running an extra entry alongside full-time efforts. The team wants to preserve Project 91’s potential without undermining its primary Cup campaigns. “I love Project 91… I think it’s important for the sport… We’ve been able to do big sponsorship deals… great talent,” he said, while underscoring that the moment demands focus on the main roster.

Despite the current hiatus, Marks left the door open for a return. He confirmed the team continues discussions and strategy development around Project 91. He even suggested a revival may come when bandwidth returns. As Trackhouse steers its full-time Cup cars toward playoff form, Project 91 remains a retained asset. Suspended, not shelved. Regardless, it holds promise for future highlights.