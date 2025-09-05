Garage Rumor Sparks Fan Predictions of Incoming ‘NASCAR Series Shakeup’ Over Manufacturer Move

The landscape of NASCAR’s Xfinity (soon to be O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series is evolving as the 2026 season approaches. Manufacturer alignments have always played a crucial role in team competitiveness. Recent moves in the series indicate that teams are reconsidering their partnerships, such as a notable shift in the Haas Factory Team announcing its switch from Ford to Chevrolet for the next season. That change seems to have influenced other teams’ strategies, as in the garage, whispers of similar moves have only fueled fan predictions of an incoming NASCAR Series shakeup, especially for a particular Ford team.

Teams like RSS Racing have built performance around technical alliances and manufacturer support in Xfinity. The team fields multiple Ford entries, including the No. 39 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Sieg and benefiting from Roush Yates engines. Meanwhile, Ford itself is rebranding its motorsport division from “Ford Performance” to “Ford Racing” in 2026, signaling renewed strategic focus. These developments suggest that changes in manufacturer dynamics could have ripple effects, setting the stage for unexpected strategic moves throughout the teams.

According to insider Joseph Srigley, “It’s unclear if RSS Racing will remain a Ford-backed organization in 2026. However, there have been some rumblings about other Xfinity Series teams (ones that aren’t at A-level within their current manufacturer) exploring a switch to Ford next year.” This statement highlights uncertainty surrounding RSS Racing’s future. It also suggests a broader trend of teams reevaluating their manufacturer partnerships. For those other teams, a move to Ford could mean stepping into a better pipeline of resources, technical support, and potential alliance partners. Such speculation is especially significant given the competitive edge that manufacturer alliances provide.

As the 2026 season nears, the potential manufacturer shift by RSS Racing has sparked active discussions among fans on Reddit and other forums. There is speculation about possible outcomes and competitive implications. Various fans have come up with their own theories on how these manufacturer moves could shake up next year’s landscape.

Fans predict NASCAR garage changes in 2026

RSS Racing’s uncertain future has led fans to speculate about which teams could capitalize on any potential manufacturer shift. One fan suggested, “Sounds like a hell of an opportunity for a team like Alpha Prime.” Mid-tier teams, like Alpha Prime, could leverage changes in manufacturer alignments. This would help gain better technical support or resources. It could also improve their competitiveness in the Xfinity Series.

Some fans referenced prior attempts by teams to secure manufacturer backing. “I’m not sure where they said it, (might of been Tommy Joe on his personal account) but AP did approach Ford but got declined. Maybe Ford will hear them out if they ask again.” This reaction indicated that manufacturer decisions are selective. However, opportunities may reopen depending on performance or timing. Very often, past rejections do not permanently close the door for ambitious teams.

The discussion has broadened beyond Alpha Prime, with fans considering several teams that could benefit. One user wrote, “Wild speculation: Alpha Prime, Jordan Anderson, or Sam Hunt.” A potential shakeup could influence multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series teams. Particularly those with smaller operations or single-car entries. There is a lot of fan curiosity in this regard, and the recognition that manufacturer shifts could create significant ripple effects across the series.

Fans have also analyzed which teams might appeal to Ford from a strategic standpoint. “Penske coming back has been discussed for a little while now also. Ford would probably want Jordan Anderson Racing as their first draft pick because of the multiple cars and current speed. I think the RCR/ECR Pipeline is pretty well full, Big Machine and/or Viking as single car teams with deep pockets ownership make some sense to me as teams likely to improve.” This comment demonstrated a more analytical approach. It took into account team size, speed, and financial backing as criteria that Ford might prioritize when selecting partners.

Some reactions focused on fan enthusiasm for established teams re-entering the series. One fan said, “I would love to see Brad get RFK back into Xfinity.” Often, manufacturer shifts create opportunities for emerging teams like Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing to compete effectively. There is certainly excitement around potential NASCAR comebacks and how such moves could reshape the competitive landscape.

Overall, these fan reactions illustrate the mix of speculation, strategic reasoning, and excitement that accompanies a possible manufacturer shakeup. From mid-tier teams like Alpha Prime to established entities such as RFK Racing, fans are closely watching how realignments could shift the balance of power and create new opportunities across the Xfinity Series.