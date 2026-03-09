Rumor: HMS Star Alex Bowman Not Returning to NASCAR Till April Amidst Ongoing Health Struggle

A health crisis amidst a pursuit of glory is not good news. Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, has fetched just two victories in the past four years. The last came at the Chicago Street Race in July 2024 – and now, he is trying his best to keep up with his high-achieving teammates. But the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season just dealt a severe blow to his efforts, with a rumor fueling his bleak prospects.

More rest for Alex Bowman?

“SOON: It is expected that Alex Bowman will NOT return to the #48 car until at least Bristol on April 12th. He will also not race the #88 NOAPS car at Darlington, that race to be filled by another Hendrick cup driver,” NASCAR Centel, a fan account for the sport, posted on X recently.

Although no news has rolled out regarding this extended rest break, things are pointing towards it. A week ago, Alex Bowman radioed his team about a health crisis during the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. He drove to the garage on the 71st of 95 laps, and had relief driver Myatt Snider take over the No. 48’s wheel. On Thursday last week, Rick Hendrick’s driver was diagnosed with vertigo.

This prompted Alex Bowman to sit out the Straight Talk 500 race at Phoenix Raceway as well. Anthony Alfredo, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, took over in his stead. Hendrick Motorsports will request a medical waiver on Bowman’s behalf. However, missing a race will axe Bowman’s chances to climb upto the top 16 amidst the revamped championship format.

And now, Alex Bowman’s chances of redemption look bleaker with the latest rumor indicating further absence. The 32-year-old driver is currently 36th in the championship standings (last among full-time drivers) after finishes of 40th, 23rd, and 36th to open the 2026 season.

Yet Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports, clarified about Bowman’s situation in a reassuring statement. “Alex has worked very hard over the last several days. We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else.” He continued, “We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

Hendrick Motorsports is clearly in a dilemma as far as Alex Bowman’s health is concerned. But the team is booming with prospects regarding a new driver.

A streak of perseverance

Taking over the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevy this year, Corey Day had to face storms early. Controversy shrouded the 20-year-old racer who got on the nerves of his rivals. Ryan Seig called out his aggression in Atlanta, while Connor Zilisch was not happy when Day obstructed his COTA ambitions. Nevertheless, Day has quietly performed well, fetching top ten finishes. And he extended that streak to Phoenix as well.

Starting from the eighth position, Day initially gathered his footing and got comfortable. But by the end of the first stage, he was one of the fastest cars on the race track. Day finished off the segment in seventh. He faced a pit road mishap in stage 2, but by the start of stage 3, he had almost broken back into the top ten. Day overcame multiple cautions and wove his way through competitors masterfully to lock in another remarkable result.

With such early flashes of success, Corey Day’s future looks bright and fuzzy. Let’s see how Hendrick Motorsports tackles the rest of this season, with its mixed fortunes.