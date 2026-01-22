Rumor: Jimmie Johnson Lines Up for Bigger NASCAR Role Following Major Announcement

Jimmie Johnson has run close to 800 races in NASCAR, making him one of the most experienced drivers the sport has ever had. However, the Truck Series makes up for the least contribution in that number, with him running just one race back in 2008. Although he’s retired, Johnson still returns on a part-time schedule in the Cup Series. But as it looks right now, he will also be running the Truck Series, and rumor has it, he could be running even more.

The series, along with the OAP Series, will debut at the San Diego street course. This is not very far from where Johnson was born, and so, he will be running a special race on the road course with Tricon Garage. This is also coinciding with the return of the Chase format, so it is further rumored that he will be running more than just one race behind the Truck.

Jimmie Johnson rumored to run multiple Truck races in 2026

“Getting behind the wheel of a Truck Series entry has been on my mind for a while. The competition is incredible,” is what Johnson said earlier, announcing his return to the Truck Series this year with Tricon Garage.

The earlier announcement of his return is limited to just one race; however, that could change. As per popular rumor, it is claimed that he will be running two more races in the series.

While it does not mention on which tracks it might be, this would be an exciting opportunity for the fans to see the 7x Cup Champion return to the field. Although he earlier teased about a return to full-time racing with the Chase format returning, this is seemingly the closest to a return that the fans can get.

Unlike some of the other drivers, Jimmie Johnson never raced in the series full-time. He didn’t have the standard career path into stock racing. Considering his strong performance in the Busch (now the NOAPS) Series, he managed to earn a full-time seat with Hendrick Motorsports in the early 2000s. His only participation was in 2008 at Bristol Motor Speedway, which also ended early due to a crash in 2001.

However, with at least one guaranteed race in the series this year, Johnson would be looking forward to change that experience close to his home in San Diego. This will be alongside his Cup Series participation with his team, Legacy Motor Club, which is also prepared to undergo quite a bit of changes in 2026.

Legacy Motor Club bags RCR’s key ally

LMC has showcased stable improvement in recent years, and stepping up in that, the team recently announced its newest signing, Justin Alexander. He is famously known to help drivers win, at least that was what he proved back with Richard Childress Racing.

Working with Austin Dillon, he managed to clinch multiple victories. In fact, the team called him back as his crew chief when it started losing the races.

Jimmie Johnson hopes Alexander will bring that effect to Legacy Motor Club. The team in itself has proven to be competitive, and he will be working as Erik Jones’ crew chief. If they can together become competitive and finally help to bring LMC’s first win, it would help the rest of the crew to get just as competitive.

“His experience, communication style, and leadership align perfectly with the direction we’re headed,” said Johnson.

Even Cal Wells II, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Motor Club, praised his talent, as he said, “Justin is a proven race winner, and we believe there’s the potential for a strong chemistry with Erik.”

Signing Justin Alexander seems to be a huge win for both Jones and Johnson, but he will also have to focus on TRICON Garage. Especially if he is planning to race multiple races, as the rumors suggest.