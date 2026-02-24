Rumor: Michael Jordan to Offer NASCAR Champion a Lifeline as Jimmie Johnson Takes $100M Worth Gamble

Michael Jordan is rumored to make a huge deal with Jimmie Johnson as the latter prepares to add a third charter to his Legacy Motor Club lineup for the 2027 NASCAR season. While Johnson is understood to have multiple options for the charter, it would be a major gamble to finalize the deal with Jordan. At the same time, however, it would give a deserving NASCAR driver the chance of a lifetime with 23XI Racing.

LMC’s third NASCAR charter situation

Legacy Motor Club had been involved in a legal dispute with Rick Ware Racing regarding the purchase of their third charter. That is understood to be settled, and the team is expected to have the third charter next year.

As per recent rumors, there are multiple options that Jimmie Johnson has as he chooses a driver for next year. Signing a deal with Michael Jordan would mean that Riley Herbst, who currently pilots the #35 Toyota for 23XI, will move to Legacy Motor Club. Meanwhile, his place will be filled by Corey Heim, who won the Truck Series championship in 2025 in dominating fashion, but hasn’t earned a full-time Cup seat this year.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

This will be a lifeline move for Heim, who has proven himself to be very competitive behind the wheel. Moreover, 23XI could begin benefiting from its third charter, considering how Herbst has performed so far with the team. But this is exactly the issue that Jimmie Johnson will face.

It can turn out to be a huge gamble for him to sign Herbst for his third charter. Although he might get a few sponsors, which could benefit LMC, he is not expected to bring strong performance to the table, which the team needs right now, considering their competitiveness.

However, there is another option understood for Jimmie Johnson. But there could be a major issue regarding that.

Will Jesse Love consider LMC?

Jesse Love is one of the strongest O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers right now. Signed with Richard Childress Racing, he won the championship last year and has continued to show strong performance this season as well. Moreover, he will also run a few races for the team’s Cup Series division this year. But that is exactly where the paths divide for Love.

XFINITY series winner JESSE LOVE for Whelen Engineering prepares to head out for the Dunlop Super2 Series practice session at the BP Ultimate Adelaide Grand Final.

No matter how strong RCR is in the NOAP Series, they are currently going through a tough phase in the Cup Series. The team is struggling to win, and Kyle Busch hasn’t won a race in the past two seasons. That already sounds like a tough deal for someone as strong as Love, who can be a title contender if he moves with a strong team, which RCR clearly isn’t.

But what if he signs the rumored deal with Jimmie Johnson? Well, the situation would pretty much be the same. Although Erik Jones has managed to pull out a few competitive performances, the team hasn’t been a dominant force on the grid.