So many Truck Series records were shattered last year, yet there’s still no full-time ride for Corey Heim in any NASCAR series this season? That’s the surprising reality. And while there has been growing chatter among NASCAR insiders about his potential return, his part-time campaign with Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing seems to be working in his favor. But what happens when the 2027 season begins?

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According to Jordan Bianchi, rumors suggest that “there’s one obvious choice for 23XI Racing. That would be 23-year-old Corey Heim, widely considered NASCAR’s top young prospect not already full-time in Cup and already under contract to 23XI.

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“The defending Truck Series champion is running a mixed schedule this season, but Heim has impressed in his limited Cup starts — including a 15th at Kansas and leading 69 laps at Texas before crashing out.”

So if this is anything to go by, then the 23-year-old looks set to join the NASCAR Cup Series full-time next season.

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Heim’s Texas run especially earned him a lot of praise from Denny Hamlin, who was happy with his progress.

“(Heim’s) certainly running really well,” Hamlin said. “I think that (at Texas) he would say that he felt very similar to like he was in his first year of trucks, where he kind of didn’t know exactly where the edge was, and that’s why (he) kind of stepped over there at the end (and crashed). But that just comes with track time, and he’s going to get plenty of it this year, and we’ll see where that goes.”

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But who will Corey Heim replace at 23XI Racing, given they only have three charters? As it goes, Heim is expected to take over from Riley Herbst. So far, he has been the weakest link in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing, as he has yet to bring his car home in the top 10 since the Daytona 500 race. Meanwhile, his teammates, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, are bringing in incredible results with their car.

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Herbst has often found himself on the short end of the stick, but 23XI Racing has appreciated his growth over the past year. Denny Hamlin, in particular, has praised his rapid improvement despite the incidents he has been involved in.

“One of the things I admire about Riley is that even on the tough days, he’s got a very positive attitude,” Hamlin said. “Shout out to his parents for raising a good kid because he’s one of the best, one of the most humble kids that you can possibly find in the Cup Series.

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“I’m really proud to see what he’s starting to do and how the performance is obviously improving as we would expect at this point. So I think that he’s doing a great job, and he’s going to position himself nicely.”

So the 27-year-old might have the full support of his team, but compared to his part-time teammate, his performances simply haven’t matched the standard 23XI Racing needs from a team hoping to contend for a championship this season. But is this the end of the road for him? Not necessarily, as rumors suggest he may have already found a new home.

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Riley Herbst set to join hands with Jimmie Johnson

After Jimmie Johnson cemented his plan of expanding Legacy Motor Club with their third Cup Series charter, Riley Herbst appeared as one of the choices. But the latest reports suggest that Herbst might already be close to a deal with Jimmie Johnson for next season.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Blind Lemon Toyota is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602113642500

“During its search over the past year, Legacy has tossed out several names. That search is effectively over, with 23XI Racing’s Riley Herbst as the leading candidate to fill out the team’s driver roster. The two sides are expected to eventually finalize a deal, according to team and league sources,” Bianchi further reported.

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Herbst did not have a star-studded rookie season in the Cup Series. However, his latest finishes haven’t exactly been great either. His finishing position has only gone up by four spots on average. For a team like 23XI Racing to back him up as a young driver, it makes sense. However, when it comes to Johnson, who is aggressively trying to expand LMC and its reach in the Cup Series, it doesn’t feel like a good deal.

Herbst will undoubtedly benefit from his ties to TRD. But that alone may not be enough to justify his place at Legacy Motor Club, a team looking to compete with NASCAR’s top organizations while gathering valuable data and building a stronger foundation for the future. Either way, for better or worse, both teams’ lineups for next season appear to be taking shape.