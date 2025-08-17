Rumor: NASCAR Schedule 2026 to Roll Out This Week Leaving Fans With Their Fingers Crossed

Rumors about track swaps and date shifts have NASCAR fans buzzing, with talks of historic venues getting fresh looks while others face the ax. Take Kentucky Speedway, for example; it vanished from the Cup Series calendar in 2021 after years of whispers about declining crowds and shifting priorities, despite hosting races since 2011. Insiders like Kelly Crandall have pointed out how poor racing and empty seats can seal a track’s fate.

Crandall said, “If you sit down and make a list right now of all the scheduled rumors, they all don’t fit.” But with confirmed spots like the Daytona 500 locked in for February 15, 2026, the shake-up could bring exciting additions that keep the series evolving.

Joey Logano stays level-headed amid the speculation, sharing his take on potential changes at places like North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tracks with deep roots, such as Dover Motor Speedway, which has hosted events since 1969, often stir strong feelings when rumors hit.

Crandall added insight on attendance trends, saying, “We’ve seen it happen, right? Texas lost a date, Pocono lost a date, and Dover’s lost a date.” As these discussions heat up, one big question lingers: when will the full picture emerge?

Word from a known leaker on X suggests the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule could drop as early as Tuesday, August 19. The tweet reads, “Expect schedule Tuesday,” sparking immediate chatter among fans and insiders.

This aligns with ongoing rumors of major tweaks, including North Wilkesboro Speedway possibly gaining a points-paying race after hosting the All-Star event since 2023, while Dover takes over that exhibition slot. Other speculated moves involve dropping Mexico City due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup conflicts, with Chicagoland Speedway eyed for a return after its last Cup race in 2019. San Diego’s street course is set to join the lineup on June 21, marking a fresh West Coast vibe.

Joey Logano weighed in on the North Wilkesboro swap rumor, stating, “As far as I know, it’s just a rumor at the moment, so you know, I’m just speculating; I don’t know. On one hand, I’d say Wilkesboro deserves a points race, and on the other hand, Wilkesboro’s been pretty cool doing what they’re doing.” This reflects the track’s revival story; shuttered after 1996 due to outdated facilities, it roared back in 2022 with state funding and fan push, drawing sellouts for its All-Star weekends.

Logano‘s balanced view underscores the tension: elevating North Wilkesboro to points status could honor its 1947 origins, but shifting the All-Star to Dover, a daytime affair without lights, might alter the event’s nighttime tradition. Crandall’s hints about Kansas Speedway‘s shaky status after its lackluster 2025 spring race, where low turnout raised red flags, add to the mix, as NASCAR prioritizes venues delivering strong action.

Over on Reddit, a post titled “Schedule seems to be coming out on Tuesday per known leaker” has fans diving in with jokes and concerns, highlighting how these rumors hit close to home for the community.

What the community is saying about NASCAR schedule

One fan quipped, “Tiburon is coming in as the All Star Race.” This playful nod touches on wild speculation about new venues but ties into real talks of the All-Star shifting homes. Dover has emerged as a frontrunner for that spot, per reports from Jordan Bianchi, after North Wilkesboro’s successful runs since 2023.

Background here recalls how the All-Star bounced around; Texas in 2021 drew criticism for bland racing, showing fans crave spots that amp up excitement, much like Charlotte‘s long tenure before 2020.

Another commenter joked, “Pop Pop paid off the schedule makers; it’s just 36 weeks of Richmond.” This ribs Richard Childress, nicknamed “Pop Pop” by grandson Austin Dillon, amid rumors of track favoritism.

Richmond has held two dates since 1959, but whispers of reductions echo past cuts at places like Texas, which lost one in 2021 over attendance dips. The humor underscores fan frustration with repetitive schedules, as seen in 2025’s back-to-back road courses that some called logistically smart but racing-wise dull.

“Really hope they don’t make that Dover change.” Fans cherish Dover’s “Monster Mile” legacy, hosting since 1969 with over 100 Cup races. The rumored All-Star move there stems from insiders like Bianchi, potentially swapping with North Wilkesboro to give the latter points status.

Dover’s history includes date losses in 2021, when it dropped to one amid pandemic shifts, fueling fears that non-points status could dim its prestige despite strong playoff showings.

Someone asked, “What about Xfinity and trucks?” This highlights curiosity beyond Cup, as lower series often mirror changes. For 2026, San Diego’s street race is confirmed for all three national series, per NASCAR announcements.

Trucks lost Kentucky in 2021 after rumors, shifting to circuits like Knoxville, but Homestead’s 2026 championship finale rotates in, offering stability; fans relate, remembering how Xfinity adapted post-Chicagoland‘s 2020 exit.

Finally, a fan teased, “Barely outbid Trackhouse to get 36 weeks of road courses.” This pokes at Trackhouse Racing‘s growth and the series’ road-heavy tilt, with five in 2025. Rumors point to COTA‘s uncertain return despite its 2021 debut, as Bianchi noted no deal yet.

The 2014 format overhaul sparked similar gripes about variety, but additions like Watkins Glen in playoffs show evolution. Fans hope for balance, echoing 2020’s Texas win-and-in chaos.