Rumor: NASCAR Team Owner Set to Rake In Millions as Dodge Eyes 2027 Return

NASCAR’s charter situation has taken an interesting turn ever since the lawsuit ended. As the charters are made ‘evergreen’, the teams are even more interested in investing. While there doesn’t seem to be a confirmation from any of the teams currently, Rick Ware Racing is rumored to be planning a long game ahead with Dodge, raising millions, as NASCAR authorities are interested in having a fourth OEM manufacturer in the field.

Rick Ware’s rumored ‘genius’ move

Rick Ware Racing has been making some questionable moves with their charters. Currently fielding two in the Cup Series (one leased to RFK Racing), they made a deal earlier with Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club. The team then sued RWR, and they later settled with speculations of them selling the charter sometime later. While their situation seems fragile, Rick Ware is rumored to have pulled off a genius move.

It is said that he is aiming to sell both of his charters. RFK Racing will permanently buy the #60 (piloted by Ryan Preece). This, paired with the LMC deal, could raise millions for RWR. But there is more to this.

With RAM Trucks making a return to the Truck Series with Kaulig Racing, they are also speculated to have some interest in returning to the Cup Series as well, as soon as 2027. This return is rumored to be under the Dodge branding, which would make them the fourth OEM. Furthermore, NASCAR will provide them with additional charters.

Imago Feb 15, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Rick Ware during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Rick Ware is expected to sign a deal with Dodge, which would get them the charters back directly through NASCAR. This would simply mean that not only would Rick Ware rake in millions in profit by selling their current charters, but also get new ones through Dodge upon their speculated return to the Cup Series.

While this sounds too good to be true, it is no more than a rumor. This is a possibility, but the chances of this happening seem slim right now. However, there have been talks of adding a potential fourth OEM to the Cup Series.

Dodge working on NASCAR return

Ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500, the discussion to add a new OEM to the Cup Series spiked. Kevin Kidd of RAM revealed that Dodge is aiming for a potential return to the Cup Series; however, no timeline can be confirmed for now.

“Don’t have anything ready to announce on that today, but it’s certainly part of the discussion internally,” Kidd said. “It’s looking at what the future brings for us. We have not made any qualms about it. We aim to get back in the Cup Series. It’s really a matter of what the right timing is and what that looks like.”

But it’s not as easy as it looks. Yes, RAM kick-started its Truck journey, but the entering the Cup is a whole different ball game, and Kidd knows this.

“You’re racing against the best in the world here, so we have to build an incredible amount of infrastructure to go Cup racing. It’s one thing to go Truck racing. It’s a whole different can of worms to go Cup racing. For us, there is a strategy that we’re currently developing to figure out what all that looks like and what the timing looks like behind that. Again, nothing ready to announce today, but I can tell you that we are working towards it.”

Dodge last raced in the Cup Series back in 2012. It was Brad Keselowski, driving for Team Penske, who won his only championship that year. The OEM then left the team at the end of the season.

While a potential return could benefit the teams, there is a rumor flying around Rick Ware Racing. As mentioned, there is a very slim chance of it actually happening, but it might open up a new dimension for the team.