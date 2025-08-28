Rumor: NASCAR Team’s Future in Doubt as New Manufacturer Sparks Major Shake-Up

Kaulig Racing came into 2025 riding the momentum of rapid expansion, the team has executed over the past years, juggling Cup starts, a multi-car Xfinity program, and a growing engineering staff aimed at scalability. Through the midpoint, Kaulig’s Xfinity entries had logged 0 wins, 3 top 5s, and 20 top 10s, across 72 starts, with an average finish of around 18.9, figures that made clear the team had work to do to return to its 2021-23 form. Those numbers help explain the blunt personnel moves later in the year, including the high-profile parting with Josh Williams from the No. 11 ride. As the team wrestled with inconsistent results, Kaulig’s leadership quietly began preparing a bolder pivot and an outside partner that could change the team’s trajectory.

In late August, Kaulig revealed a dramatic new chapter, anchoring for Ram’s factory return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, a program repeatedly planning up to five Ram 1500 trucks and a full factory backing. The announcement was a statement of intent, as Ram and Kaulig spoke of shared values and a “Last Tenth” mentality, and Kaulig’s owner framed the partnership, saying, “This partnership represents far more than a new chapter in Kaulig Racing’s history, it’s a union of shared values… To now join forces as the anchor team for Ram’s return to NASCAR is both an honor and a responsibility. Together, we’re ready to set a new standard on race day and in the impact we make off the track.” Launching a multi-truck factory effort ahead of the February 13, 2026, Truck opener is ambitious, and so whispers inside the shop about reallocating resources begin to make sense.

Inside sources and paddock chatter have coalesced into a consistent rumor: Kaulig may downsize its Xfinity operation to two full-time teams in 2026 to funnel engineering, crew talent, and budget into the incoming Ram Truck program. One source from Instagram noted, “Apparently the rumor at the Kaulig shop is that they will downsize to 2 full time Xfinity teams in 2026 as part of helping get their Truck Series side up and running. Wouldn’t surprise me to see Daniel Dye drive one of those trucks.” For now, this remains a well-sourced rumor rather than a confirmed roster move, but it fits the operational logic of scaling up for a factory program. To understand why Daniel Dye’s name surfaces in that context, it helps to look back at what he has already accomplished.

Dye’s resume reads like a modern ladder climb. ARCA starts and an early win, then Craftsman Truck Series runs that showed flashes of speed and rough edges, and finally a full-time Xfinity seat at Kaulig in 2025. Dye has produced multiple top-10s in Xfinity this year and shows stronger plate and superspeedway instincts, while in Trucks, he has previously earned a playoff spot and valuable experience running in traffic and drafting packs. Those mixed but encouraging results explain why teams view him as a flexible candidate for either series, as he is young, adaptable, and already familiar with the high-risk, high-reward craft that Trucks often demand.

Fans are already praising what Kaulig’s strategic pivot would mean. Some view downsizing Xfinity as a short-term sacrifice for a long-term factory payoff; others worry Kaulig will dilute one brand to chase another. Social feeds and forums threads buzz with ideas about whether Dye will thrive in a Truck environment or will Kaulig’s reduced Xfinity footprint concentrate talent and make their remaining cars more competitive.

Fans split over Kaulig Racing’s potential NASCAR reshuffle

One fan quipped, “Michael Waltrip is foaming out the mouth reading that Daniel Dye could come back into the Truck series.” That tongue-in-cheek jab underscores how often Michael Waltrip, whether in the FOX booth or attending Truck races, draws attention to Dye, even when the latter’s results, frequently mid-pack, like 30th, don’t immediately stand out. In fact, a fan-made iRacing ain’t scheme titled “#55 Daniel Dye 2024 FOX Sports/Michael Waltrip Racing Concept” was crafted as a playful nod to how frequently Waltrip mentions him on air, a semi-joke that further cements their unexpected pairing in the eyes of fans.

Another fan guessed, “If the Dye rumor is seemingly accurate, that means Butterbean to Kaulig is also probably a lock. Eckes and maybe an all star car or something left for O’Reilly’s,” reflecting informed chatter in the garage. Insider NASCAR spotter, Freddie Kraft, confirmed that Dye is frequently mentioned for a Ram Truck seat, and that Brenden “Butterbean” Queen is another name bouncing around the rumor mill as Kaulig builds out its factory effort. Queen, a standout in ARCA with five wins in 2025 and already with a few Truck Series starts under his belt, appears to be a believable candidate for that seat following his recent success, including a dramatic Atlas 150 win at Iowa.

Some others added, “Moody on Tuesday implied they might keep Cup and Xfinity in the current building and trucks elsewhere, which also keeps the manufacturer information more separate.” Indeed, team president Chris Rice confirmed Kaulig Racing will keep its Cup and Xfinity operations in its existing Welcome, NC facility, while the incoming Ram Truck Series program, backed by Stellantis, will be run from a separate building to safeguard proprietary technical operations and avoid manufacturer overlap with its Chevrolet efforts.

One fan hoped, “I wonder if Spire is just going to buy one of the Kaulig xfinity cars and run it probably with Rajah Caruth. It can’t be coincidence that the Kaulig 11 has been filled by Spire cup drivers every race since Josh Williams was fired until this weekend.” On July 30, Kaulig announced the fallout with Josh Williams, and in the very next races, Carson Hocevar, a Spire Motorsports Cup driver, was slotted into the ride. Later, Kaulig also tapped Michael McDowell and Justin Haley, both from Spire, to pilot the No. 11 in the following races. This recurring pattern amid the roster shake-up lends subtle legitimacy to the fan’s speculation about deeper collaboration or asset shifts between the two teams.

Bit one fan agreed to the speculation, adding, “Makes sense. Personally I don’t think they are as focused on the Xfinity team as they have been in the past. I think they should put Ekes in #11 and make the #16 their All Star Car.” Kaulig Racing confirmed that Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 full-time in 2025, replacing AJ Allmendinger, who has returned to full-time Cup duty. Alongside, Josh Williams has struggled to win despite numerous starts, a performance gap that feeds speculation about reshuffling lineups.

Kaulig’s rumored restructuring paints a picture of a team willing to gamble on long-term growth. The coming seasons will reveal whether bold change translates into lasting success.