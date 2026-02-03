Rumor: NASCAR to Change Qualifying Rules at Daytona 500 as Drivers Abuse Superspeedway Loophole

You’re watching your favorite driver rip around the track during Daytona 500 qualifying when suddenly the camera catches something odd. Their hand is drifting out toward the window opening in the middle of the lap. To the average fan, it may look harmless… maybe even accidental. However, there is more to it than meets the eye and can, in fact, help move up a few places in the run. And a new rumor suggests officials are ready to clamp down on this subtle superspeedway tactic. If true, this one small motion could end up costing drivers their shot at making the Daytona 500.

A new crackdown at the Daytona 500 on a long-standing trick

A new rumor circulating in the garage suggests NASCAR may finally be tightening the reins on one of the sport’s most subtle qualifying tactics. According to an Instagram post from a NASCAR-related account, officials are considering disallowing any qualifying time if a driver’s hands are seen near the window opening or window net during the lap. It’s a quiet but significant move aimed at eliminating a loophole many drivers have used for years.

On superspeedways, little tricks make big differences. Drivers have long been known to stick a hand (or even just a few fingers) out the window to manipulate airflow. By interrupting the air stream, they can reduce drag on the left side of the car and gain just enough speed to bump up their qualifying position.

Some have gone even further, using specially designed or “webbed” gloves to maximize the blocking effect. While small, the aero benefit can be meaningful. Especially when the difference between making the Daytona 500 and going home can be measured in thousandths of a second.

The most infamous recent example came in February 2024 when Joey Logano was penalized for using an illegally altered, webbed glove during qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta. NASCAR sent him to the rear of the field, forced him to perform a pass-through penalty on the opening lap, and later issued a $10,000 fine.

Officials cited violations of Sections 14.3.1.1 A, B, and F of the Cup Rule Book, which cover driver safety equipment and modifications that could provide a competitive advantage.

If NASCAR does implement this rumored rule change, the message will be clear: in a sport where every millisecond counts, even the smallest aerodynamic tricks may no longer fly in 2025 qualifying.

Nate Bargatze steps in as Daytona 500 Grand Marshal

Adding even more star power to NASCAR’s biggest weekend, comedian Nate Bargatze has officially been named the Grand Marshal of the 2026 Daytona 500. The announcement comes just a week after Hollywood icon Kurt Russell was revealed as the event’s honorary pace-car driver, marking back-to-back entertainment heavyweights joining the Great American Race.

Bargatze, often referred to as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” also earns a unique distinction: he will become the first comedian in history to deliver the famous “Drivers, start your engines!” command at the Daytona 500.

The Grand Marshal role has long been filled by celebrities across film, music, sports, politics, and business. Last year’s command came from Marvel star Anthony Mackie, and in 2024 it was none other than global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In each of the past several years, NASCAR’s choice has also carried a connection to an upcoming film release. Now, this trend continues with Bargatze. The Tennessee-born comedian is set to make his feature film debut in May with The Breadwinner, a project he co-wrote and produced, starring alongside Mandy Moore.

For NASCAR, selecting Bargatze offers a blend of mainstream visibility, cultural momentum, and family-friendly appeal. He is a perfect fit for an event that draws millions of viewers and remains one of America’s most celebrated sporting traditions.

Coverage of the 2026 Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, from Daytona International Speedway, with the green flag expected to wave just before 3 p.m. And when it does, it will follow a moment of history as Nate Bargatze steps up to deliver one of motorsports’ most iconic commands.