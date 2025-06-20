Rumor: Pocono Track to Be Axed as NASCAR Drools for American City

Pocono Raceway, the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle” in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, has long been regarded favorably by NASCAR leadership and cherished by fans for its unique three-turn layout and history of dramatic finishes. Among its earliest landmarks was Richard Petty’s victory in Pocono’s first NASCAR Cup race on August 4, 1974, where he led 152 of 192 laps in a rain-shortened event, etching the track into the sport’s collective memory.

Even in the modern era, it remains one of the favored destinations for drivers. Denny Hamlin is the GOAT of the Tricky Triangle, as he’s amassed eight wins, the most by any driver on the racetrack. Prime Video specifically wanted Pocono to be a part of their schedule, further establishing that it is one of the venues that cannot be tampered with, despite the reshuffling that is happening within the schedule. Yet, it feels like the Triangle isn’t safe if NASCAR decides to pursue their ambitious plans to race in Philadelphia.

Another road/street race could replace Pocono Raceway

“Pocono has delivered for us in terms of fans, but when you look at opportunities, one of the places we looked was Franklin Field. It was one of the only places we could’ve put a racetrack inside. Those are the type of things that, within a city, we’re gonna look at,” NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said in a report shared by Adam Stern on X.

Now, Franklin is the home of Ivy League Penn Quakers, a stadium built in 1922 serving as the oldest active college football venue. We saw NASCAR move away from the LA Coliseum, and this could be a similar idea to convert the field into a temporary short oval; it could be an exhibition event or a points race, but replacing it with Pocono Raceway might be a bold move. Especially when fans, drivers, and broadcasters seem to enjoy the facility and the show it produces.

O’Donnell’s emphasizing on NASCAR’s approach with this potential move added, “The days of just building a rural track are over, but if we can build a track with some real estate development around it and partner with some people, we’re gonna look at major cities and bring the product to the fan base within the city as well.” NASCAR isn’t willing to spend the cash on building or invest in new facilities, but rather take the sport to a metro city audience. This is what they did with the Chicago Street Race and their international race in Mexico City.

O’Donnell, however, quipped that it would be “too early” to make any decision regarding the same. But if we are to go by history and NASCAR’s movement towards attracting new viewers, this plan could be in action soon. There was a time when Pocono Raceway used to host two races in a season, but these developments suggest NASCAR might find a new venue to replace this iconic track. It’s not just Philadelphia; the higher-ups at NASCAR have been active in identifying key markets, and it seems they have turned their attention back to Southern California.

NASCAR’s street circuit eyes San Diego for 2026

Talk about street racing, NASCAR is reported to be planning to host a race in San Diego, in what could be a like-for-like replacement of the Chicago street course event. This would mark the sport’s return to Southern California after the closure of Auto Club Speedway and the end of the LA Coliseum Clash, tapping a densely populated region hungry for live racing. While details such as the exact course layout and host neighborhoods remain under wraps, insiders suggest an announcement could come soon.

But given that NASCAR is yet to officially confirm Chicago’s exit from the schedule, it could mean we might have two street races on the schedule. And that might force out a traditional oval from the calendar to balance out the equation. NASCAR tried to bag the ownership of the Long Beach Grand Prix, but Roger Penske moved in quickly and secured his base for the IndyCar. Without the Clash and the Fontana in ruins, NASCAR needs a race in Southern California quickly, and a street race in San Diego could be the key.

What are your thoughts regarding another experimental race being touted to be on the Cup Series schedule? And if San Diego does get that date, which track do you think deserves to be ditched?