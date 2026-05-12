Rumor: Richard Childress Under Threat of Losing Top Prospect as Rival Teams Corner Champion Driver

As he continues to battle an extremely tough season, Richard Childress’ only hope of getting back to the top of the Cup field is now through a younger, more competitive driver. But as rumors suggest, the younger ‘prospect’ might already be lured in by other teams on the field.

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The Richard Childress situation

Richard Childress has had a long history in NASCAR, particularly in the Cup Series. While he never had a championship-winning car, the team managed to achieve strong results. However, their current performance has been below par for several seasons. Despite signing Kyle Busch, RCR has only shown minimal change in overall performance. In some ways, the team has worsened.

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However, Childress still has a strong asset currently competing for his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division: Jesse Love. He debuted in the series with RCR in 2024, and the following season, he managed to win the championship. While he has not won a race so far in 2026, Love continues to be extremely consistent, having finished nine times within the top 10 in the first thirteen rounds, five of which were top-five finishes.

It is quite understandable that having such a strong prospect in his pipeline could get Richard Childress the results that he wants in the future. He could help in the car’s overall development and then deliver the results. However, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi has revealed an interesting position that Love currently stands in: “You talk to people in the garage, they think he’s [Love] really talented. There’s Cup teams that are interested in him,” he said, while speaking with Jeff Gluck.

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Imago November 27, 2025, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA XFINITY series winner JESSE LOVE for Whelen Engineering prepares to head out for the Dunlop Super2 Series practice session on Thursday at the BP Ultimate Adelaide Grand Final. Adelaide Australia – ZUMAf186 20251127_zsp_f186_153 Copyright: xJamesxForresterx

With the performance that Jesse Love has delivered so far in the NOAPS, it is not surprising to estimate that multiple teams would want to sign him in the Cup Series. Teams, including the likes of Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports, are always on the hunt for new talent, and signing a driver like Love would be beneficial for them. Even Rick Hendrick could peek into signing the new driver, especially considering how the likes of William Byron have been performing so far this season.

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In fact, Love would find himself with a much more competitive team if he were to sign with the likes of them instead of Richard Childress Racing. As mentioned, the team’s struggles have continued for several seasons now, and the chances of improving seem minimal. Moreover, the recent trends don’t look too good for the team either. Most of their NOAPS drivers have not made it into RCR’s Cup Series campaign. So even though it is a rumor, the speculation looks rather strong for Love currently.

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Will Kyle Busch depart from RCR?

Busch signed with the team in the 2023 season. Apart from three race wins early that year, he has struggled, mostly finding himself in the middle of the field and at the back of the field. While the ’26 season was expected to showcase some improvements, with a pole position for the Daytona 500, RCR’s performance seemed to drop back to square one.

With this, and the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season, there has been some speculation that Busch might end up departing from the team. Richard Childress, who has been rather adamant in keeping him with the team, might not have a choice but to sign Jesse Love. But would he be willing to experiment with a new driver if he had a choice to keep Busch in the team?

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Imago March 2, 2025, Austin, Texas, U.S: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 in action during the Nascar Cup Series, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race, at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas. Austin U.S – ZUMAw300 20250302_zaf_w300_006 Copyright: xDanxWozniakx

He recently made some changes in the #8 team, making Andy Street the new crew chief right after Talladega. It was quite apparent that Kyle Busch and Jim Pohlman didn’t share the best synergy, and to give the latter a different role within the team, favoring the driver, showcased just how much he cares about Busch being comfortable behind the wheel.

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With Street, Busch managed to pull off some impressive performances. He clinched a top 10 at Watkins Glen earlier last week and was also contending for a strong finish at Texas before the entire John Hunter Nemechek episode. So it looks like he can put out some impressive performances with the new crew chief right now.

Amidst this, there has been speculation that Busch might end up making some contact with Spire Motorsports for the future, but that has been nothing more than social media chatter.

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In the big picture, right now, Jesse Love appears to be Kyle Busch’s successor. But when Richard Childress feels it is the right time to replace Busch is the big question here. If he continues with the same lineup right now, Love might find interest with some other team, as the rumor suggests. And if he does not extend Busch’s contract, then he might have to start over with a rookie driver. So it might become a very tough call to make for the 80-year-old.