Rumor: Tony Stewart to Make NASCAR Return at Daytona, Teases Kaulig Insider

Kaulig Racing and RAM Trucks seem to have their plans set for 2026. The two giants have partnered together for the revival of RAM in the NASCAR Truck series. They will host five seats, and three are already booked by Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley. To select the fourth one, Ram is already in the news for the reality show Race for the Seat, the winner of which was leaked, as per rumors. But what happens to the fifth seat?

That’s the most interesting aspect. Kaulig Racing’s “All-Star” seat. They plan to keep that a rotational ride and not full-time. And now, there is hype surrounding Tony Stewart‘s return to this seat. But is it confirmed? A Kaulig insider may just have.

Kaulig Racing insider shares cryptic comment on social media

According to an official post, Chris Rice’s intention with the free agent seat is an optimistic one.

“Going to re-engage some people that I think were passive NASCAR fans, maybe get re-engaged now because they’re going to see some of their heroes come back and drive.”

Kaulignation, a prominent NASCAR insider, has commented with a GIF of smoke under this post. And for the NASCAR community, ‘smoke’ means only one name–Tony Stewart. It is his nickname and his legacy from his time as a dirt racer.

The official team release says, “Drivers from across the motorsports world are invited to pilot the No. 25 Ram 1500 truck for Kaulig Racing during the 2026 season.” As such, it is being discussed that Kaulig’s former drivers and Truck series legends will return to the series. And, the most prominent name among them is Tony Stewart.

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice has been vocal about the possibility of signing him for future events. While the news and stories surrounding his return are still speculations, a reaction by one of the Kaulig Racing insiders is cementing them for the fans. This fits right into the vision shared by Kaulig Racing.

For them, gaining fan engagement is the top priority. And they hope to do this with “one common thread: the connection to teams and drivers, personalities larger than life. No. 25 isn’t chasing points, we are chasing something bigger—celebrating and amplifying fan engagement with the Free Agents, Kaulig Racing, and the Ram brand. That’s the sole mission.”

But for NASCAR fans like you and I, a question still looms at large…

Tony Stewart’s return: Is it a wild goose chase?

But why is Tony Stewart going to return to NASCAR, you might ask? The answer is rather tricky. It is not that he was treated well by the management in the previous days. The leaked comments of Steve Phelps essentially made him look like an enemy to NASCAR, due to his involvement in the Superstar Racing Experience. However, given how things are going, NASCAR is trying to make amends with everyone.

The sport is actually trying to listen to fans and give them what they want. They released a new commercial to mitigate the “redneck” comments by Steve Phelps. They are also holding a new press release to announce the changes in the NASCAR championship format.

After these desperate measures by the France family, it is hard to think that they won’t go the distance and try to approach Tony Stewart to make amends with NASCAR. The rumors suggest that Kaulig Racing is trying to bring him in for the season opener at Daytona.

Nothing has been confirmed officially, as the team will only release the names of the drivers during the race week throughout the season. But whatever it is, the 2026 “All-Star” seat at Kaulig Racing is surely raising the expectations of NASCAR fans.

With such a huge crowd looking forward to his return, if Kaulig Racing fails to bring him in, not even for one Truck Series race, then it will be a massive disappointment to the fans, which will eventually come back at both Kaulig and NASCAR.