Rumors: NASCAR to Lose $123 Billion Partner as Historic Sponsorship Deal Fuels Speculations

For over a decade, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been defined by its title sponsor, and now, that chapter may be closing. Xfinity is reportedly stepping away from its naming rights, sparking a wave of speculation across the sport. A new partner is rumored to take over, and fans are bracing for a major shake-up in NASCAR’s sponsorship landscape.

Few things define NASCAR’s identity quite like the big, bold name above each series. Yep, it’s those coveted entitlement sponsorships that weave corporate giants and racing history together.

From the iconic Busch and Nationwide eras to the current Xfinity series, each brand left its stamp, bringing fresh energy, wild marketing campaigns, and plenty of infield swag. These much-hyped partnerships are more than logos on the wall; they shape the entire fan experience, from TV ads to at-track activations and even the trophies drivers hoist in victory lane.

For sponsors, it’s a chance to be synonymous with racing legends and tomorrow’s stars. For fans, it’s a dictionary of memories. Think “Busch Grand National” nostalgia or the “Xfinity Series” spotlighting the sport’s future. Now, as NASCAR’s sponsorship landscape shifts again, the rumor mill is swirling louder than ever.

NASCAR rumors point to the end of an era

Xfinity has been the title sponsor of NASCAR’s second-tier series since 2015, making it an 11-year run through the end of 2025. The partnership wasn’t just about branding; it was about visibility.

Xfinity, Comcast’s telecommunications giant, used the platform to highlight its internet and streaming services to NASCAR’s loyal fan base. On the other hand, NASCAR benefited from the tech company’s reach and marketing muscle.

But all good things eventually reach the checkered flag. According to the latest NASCAR rumors, NASCAR and Xfinity jointly confirmed what many had quietly suspected: Xfinity would not return as the title sponsor of the second-tier series. The decision raised eyebrows, especially since the series had just kicked off a seven-year broadcast deal with the CW Network.

Here’s the twist: Xfinity isn’t stepping away from NASCAR altogether. Rather, it’s doubling down in another lane. The company will continue as a premier partner at the Cup Series level, expanding its influence on the sport’s biggest stage rather than bowing out entirely. That means, while the series loses its name, NASCAR isn’t losing Xfinity’s dollars or visibility.

Still, the move leaves a massive opening at the very heart of NASCAR’s developmental series, often touted as the birthplace of tomorrow’s stars and NASCAR’s best product right now. And where there’s a gap, there’s always speculation about who’s ready to step in and write the next chapter. And as per NASCAR rumors, the motorsports company already has a new driver in the sponsor’s seat.

O’Reilly Auto Parts steps in

NASCAR is set to usher in a new era for its No. 2 tour, with O’Reilly Auto Parts poised to take over entitlement rights to the Xfinity Series beginning next season. While NASCAR rumors point to a multi-year agreement in place, a formal announcement is pending. Industry reporters, however, including SBJ’s Adam Stern, have likewise signaled O’Reilly as the frontrunner to replace Xfinity.

This change follows February’s news that Comcast’s Xfinity would end its series title role after 2025. However, as reported earlier, it will continue as a multi-year Premier Partner of the Cup Series. This will help keep the brand visible at NASCAR’s highest level even as it vacates the second-tier nameplate.

For O’Reilly, the step up fits a long runway of motorsports activation. The Springfield, Missouri–based retailer opened in 1957. It has since grown to more than 6,400 stores across 48 states plus Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada, employing over 92,000 “Professional Parts People.”

Recent filings cite record quarterly revenue with an ending store count of 6,483 as of June 30, 2025. Now, this is a scale that can power national race-week promotions and at-track engagements.

Long-time NASCAR fans will recognize O’Reilly from years of race entitlements and track partnerships. Remember the Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas to Truck Series weekend rights at Mid-Ohio? It is also evidence that the brand knows how to “activate” in NASCAR country and beyond. That institutional knowledge should help O’Reilly hit the ground running as it assumes the series mantle.

With Xfinity shifting its investment to the Cup-level Premier Partner tier and O’Reilly likely stepping in on the development tour, NASCAR appears to be reshuffling sponsorship without losing momentum. They will keep a legacy brand attached to the sport while welcoming another that’s deeply embedded in the automotive aftermarket. As the NASCAR rumors become strong, an official announcement is expected soon.