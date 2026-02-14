This is not how Cleetus McFarland envisioned his night playing out. The YouTuber-turned-NASCAR driver was ready to make his Daytona 500 debut in the truck series, but tragedy struck early. And now, the NASCAR community and fans can’t help but wonder whether McFarland will continue the NFL legend Aaron Rodgers’ legacy of indecision, career choices, and performance declines.

Cleetus McFarland rolled off from P12 with momentum and high hopes, but his night unravelled almost as quickly as it began. Just six laps in, the caution flag flew after he lost control running the bottom lane in a tight three-wide battle.

The car got tight on the corner exit, then suddenly snapped loose, and there was no saving it. He spun hard into the inside wall, bringing an abrupt end to what had started as a promising run.

The impact was enough to silence the crowd for a moment, but McFarland quickly reassured everyone over the radio.

“I’m all good. That was a hard knock, but I’m good,” he said, even as the damage became obvious.

Moments later, reality set in. “The car has to be fucked. It’s in pretty bad shape.”

The window net dropped, signalling his race was finally over. It was a tough break for McFarland, who had been holding his own in the back before the handling betrayed him.

Super speedway racing leaves little margin for error, especially when you are pinned to the bottom in traffic. One snap of oversteer was all that it took, and just like that, his night went from charging forward to loading up early.

And while the No. 4 driver was left licking his wounds, the NASCAR community didn’t hesitate to share its two cents.

The fan reactions online were ruthless and loud. One viewer summed up the frustration bluntly, saying, “And that’s why maybe we shouldn’t put social media influencers in a truck just because he has money 🤷‍♂️.”

The sentiment snowballed quickly, with critics arguing that the jump from YouTube fame to one of NASCAR’s biggest stages felt rushed and undeserved

Others didn’t bother holding back.

“Hahahahaha, go away chode. Go back to your stupid followers on YouTube. Race gay crown vics. Maybe you should’ve run 5 years of ARCA first with better than a 32nd pack average and causing 9 yellows per race,” another comment read, suggesting he should’ve logged years in ARCA before ever sniffing a superspeedway start.

The underlying theme wasn’t just about the wreck; it was about credibility. Fans questioned whether experience, not popularity, should dictate who earns a seat in one of the national series.

The story is still developing…..