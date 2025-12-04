Rusty Wallace’s Son Rips Into Denny Hamlin’s ‘Burn It Down’ Approach as $1.5B NASCAR Lawsuit Turns Volatile

The NASCAR lawsuit recently went into trial and has made some crazy revelations so far. We’re seeing the raw side of everybody who’s coming to the witness stands, including Denny Hamlin. In fact, last night, he went overboard and even tweeted outside legal advice just to tell his fans how much he loved them and is fighting for them. And while his words sound very true, one person isn’t convinced.

Rusty Wallace’s son, Greg Wallace, isn’t too happy with the lawsuit. He recently posted on X, revealing the true hidden agenda that he thinks is behind Hamlin’s ’emotional’ tweet.

Greg Wallace is fed up

Greg Wallace claims that the likes of Hamlin are only fighting for monetary benefits, and claimed that the outcome of the lawsuit could potentially destroy NASCAR.

Hamlin had tweeted, “My lawyers dont want me to tweet, Or X or whatever this is, but they are asleep. I just wanted to tell you that I love you guys and I will not stop fighting for you and what is right.”

Greg Wallace went unfiltered on this, posting a tweet that started with the word “Translation” of Hamlin’s words.

“Translation: My lawyers told me to tweet this because they know that jurors get on social media. We want to get attention and win public sentiment so we can get more money.

“This isn’t a social justice crusade. At the end of the day, it’s all about money. This whole thing has the potential to destroy the sport that tens of thousands of people spent their entire lives—blood, sweat and tears—building.

“A lot of people involved in this drama could really care le$$. Shame on all of them. I hate this whole situation so much.”

Wallace begins by making it very clear that everything Hamlin wrote was orchestrated and was under the full guidance of his lawyers, even the line “My lawyers don’t want me to tweet”. According to him, it’s all being done to win the sentiment of the fans to use as their leverage.

He claims that while NASCAR does require some fundamental changes, this lawsuit is not going to help with it. He further claimed that NASCAR has helped people throughout its existence, including Hamlin and his entire career, suggesting that they should be thankful to the sport for the opportunities it has provided.

“Without NASCAR, would Denny Hamlin, for example, be living in a 25,000 square foot mansion on Lake Norman? Heck, the tax value on that thing alone is 225x the median annual income in the US. Would he even know Michael Jordan? Probably not,” he wrote. “For all of their faults, NASCAR has done a lot of good things for a lot of people and we’re thankful for that.”

Wallace further claimed that Denny Hamlin’s lawsuit is “burning” NASCAR and its system down, and it will not help change the sport’s fundamental aspects that need attention.

“There are definitely things NASCAR could do better, but I’m just not convinced that Curtis Polk and Denny potentially burning down the whole thing is the best course of action.”

As the lawsuit moves further, however, it is tough to say whose side the jurors agree with. Both the plaintiffs and defendants have been making strong arguments in terms of the sport’s profits and the share they have agreed upon with the teams.

Could NASCAR be under pressure as the trial moves further?

“What the evidence is going to show is Mr France ran this for the benefit of his family at the expense of the teams and sport,” Jeffrey Kessler told the court, representing 23XI Racing.

The charter system was introduced in 2016 and was supposed to be a way to help teams with a guaranteed entry in all races throughout the Cup Series season. This entry also attracted sponsors, and at the same time, the teams also earned a share of the broadcast profits that NASCAR earns.

However, with the increasing costs of maintaining cars, both FRM and 23XI claim that the deal is unfair, and the sport is making use of its monopoly. Kessler’s statement to the court seems to support the same claim.

At the same time, the publicized text messages reveal that CEO Jim France was not positive about the idea of permanent charters. The teams apparently wanted this and would have increased their value as well.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the maximum team owners had not signed the new Charter Agreement until NASCAR reportedly gave them a deadline to do so. These aspects could make a strong case in the court of law.

As the trial progresses, there seems to be too much in the hands of the teams to play with against the sport. However, there’s also the public support that NASCAR has gained from entities like Greg Wallace, who are not in favor of the lawsuit.