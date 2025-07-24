Ryan Blaney Backs NASCAR’s Street Race Gamble as San Diego Hits 2026 Schedule

Thrilling. That’s the word for NASCAR’s upcoming 2026 San Diego Street race at Naval Base Coronado, the first time any motorsport has taken on an act of military installation. Scheduled for next year in June, the event will span three action-packed days across Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup. The circuit will weave past aircraft carriers and F-18s on nearly 3 miles of tarmac and base streets.

Adding to the electric atmosphere, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, a Southern California native, is set to return behind the wheel, feeling excitement with local and sentimental significance. But the momentum doesn’t stop there. 2023 Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney is also all in, giving NASCAR’s Street race gamble a powerful vote of confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Blaney hopes for more Southern California races

San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado race isn’t just another stop; it is a statement. NASCAR lost Fontana’s two-mile oval after its last race in 2023, and the LA Coliseum clash ended in 2024. Now, with the sport’s second modern street race following Chicago, NASCAR aims to ignite its Southern California presence. San Diego’s military backdrop, pleasant late June climate, and massive media market make it a prime venue for fans and the service community alike. And Team Penske #12 Ryan Blaney is confident NASCAR can turn this into another successful event.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Speaking on the Team Blaney podcast, Ryan Blaney made it clear that he is thrilled for the upcoming race. He said, “I do know that NASCAR wanted to get back to another race in California, somewhere in Southern California, since we lost Fontana and the Clash in LA. I think they’ve proven that they can go to these street races and build racetracks and put on great shows. And I think that’s a good market for us out there, the Southern California market.” However, Blaney reminisces about Southern California’s lost speedways while talking about Fontana.

The Team Penske driver said, “I hated seeing Fontana go. I mean, I think you ask anybody, that place was amazing. And it’d be nice to try to get back out there in some regard.” Auto Club Speedway in Fontana hosted NASCAR races from its debut in 1997 until 2023, when the track was closed and demolished for redevelopment. Known for its wide lanes and sweeping turns, Fontana was a driver’s favorite. Blaney notably ran strong there, leading laps and battling for wins, but ultimately never secured a Cup Series victory in the last few years. Its departure leaves a void that NASCAR hopes the San Diego Street event will fill.

However, while Blaney is excited for the race in Southern California, the Team Penske driver is not too pleased with the narratives surrounding his team. Roger Penske’s outfit has won three NASCAR Cup Series Championships in a row now, amid backlash from the community over the playoff format and the legitimacy of Penske’s triumphs. This did not sit well with the #12.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Blaney slams the ‘undeserving’ narrative around Penske championships

Ryan Blaney joined SiriusXM NASCAR radio a day ago to address ongoing criticism of NASCAR’s playoff format, particularly the idea that champions crowned in the 16-driver playoff era are somehow less deserving than those who won under the traditional full-season point system. The conversation gained steam following Joey Logano’s 2024 title win, where he clinched the championship despite an average finish of 17.1, which is statistically the lowest ever for a Cup Series champion.

Blaney, who secured the 2023 championship with a well-timed surge in the playoffs, pushes back on those who discredit the format of the drivers who have won under it. Though not the most dominant driver during the regular season, Blaney turned it on when it mattered the most, winning two of the final 10 races and finishing second twice, including at the Phoenix finale. Blaney admitted, “I mean, everyone can have their opinion. It gets under my skin a little bit when they’re like, ‘You guys didn’t deserve that championship.’ It’s like, what are you talking about, man? Like we went through the grinder, everyone digs in. And we were resilient when it mattered.”

Despite defending the integrity of his championship, Blaney also acknowledged that the playoff system isn’t perfect. He expressed his discomfort with the winner-takes-it-all setup in the final race, where one bad day can ruin an otherwise stellar playoff run. He offered his ideal championship format, saying, “Do I have my ideal like championship format? Yeah. Like my opinion on it, I was a huge fan of the initial Chase. Last 10 weeks of the year, you kind of have somewhat of a reset in points, and then you go 10 races and whoever had the best 10 races was going to win the championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a sport where inches matter and consistency often goes unrewarded, Blaney’s call for a more balanced format is gaining traction. Still, he remains fiercely proud of his 2023 title. For now, the playoffs remain the proving ground, and Blaney has already conquered them. Do you think NASCAR will tweak its playoff system for 2026? Let us know in the comments!