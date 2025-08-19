Ryan Blaney Breaks Down Late Race Struggles That Denied Him a Richmond Cup Series Victory

Ryan Blaney, during the Cook-out 400 at Richmond Speedway, methodically climbed through the field and came home third behind race winner Austin Dillon and runner-up Alex Bowman, anchoring a statement night for Team Penske. “I don’t think it’s a secret. I struggle badly here,” Blaney said post-race.

He was a complete force, carrying the Team Penske Banner throughout the evening. Blaney had scored points in both stages and marked his first top-five finish at Richmond. The No.12 in the Ford Mustang put up a challenge to Dillon for the win. Until a long, dominated night decided to flip the script in an unpredictable sport. “We had a chance to win it there,” he said.

Ryan Blaney’s Late Fade Leaves Penske Third in Richmond Top-Five Sweep

Ryan Blaney’s voice over SiriusXM after Richmond carried equal parts pride and frustration, “It was a good night. Got a little better all night. Didn’t qualify very good, but was able to kind of drive up there to the front. So yeah, we got better all night, and unfortunately, the last run of the race was our worst run,” He told SiriusXM.

The figures support him. After a slow qualifying run, Blaney sliced through the field in the Cook Out 400, showcasing Team Penske’s dominance in all areas. Joey Logano went from 38th on the grid to fourth, while Austin Cindric finished in fifth. This confirmed Blaney’s perception of consistent advancement during the first two stages of the race. “It just fell off a cliff badly, lost a bunch of rear drive early, and gave up second and a chance to win. But overall, a proud effort. Great showing by all of Team Penske. All of us being in the Top 5, that’s an awesome show. Move on to next weekend,” he added.

Still, the night ended on a sour note. The last green-flag run ruined what had been a march forward. Later, when Blaney sought to conserve tires, his car “just lost it,” a theme that has frequently characterized Richmond finishes. According to Frontstretch, his lack of rear grip caused him to drop from a possible runner-up to a far-off third place, with the final set of tires overturning almost three hours of progress. From Lap 333 to Lap 340, Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon ran side-by-side.

Dillon attempted several laps on the outside, but it destroyed the good in his tires. On Lap 340, Dillon passed Blaney for the lead in the race when Carson Hocevar ran the bottom line and had them race three-wide in Turn 3. He pitted on that same lap after that. With 37 laps remaining, Blaney reduced the advantage to 3.5 seconds by overtaking Dillon on the final round of stops. However, he hovered there for several laps after using up the good in his rear tires. Blaney’s car fell off as the run went on, allowing Dillon to reinforce a fierce battle before driving away for the win.

On one of the most difficult, tire-sensitive Cup Series courses, it was Ford’s most pronounced organizational display of strength this season. Blaney left Richmond disappointed not to challenge for the win, yet satisfied with the broader picture. The “proud effort” he described was written in the standings with three Penske Fords clustered behind the leaders, signaling momentum as the playoffs close in.

Penske’s First Three-in-Top-Five Finish Since 2021

NASCAR Insights recently highlighted a standout moment for Team Penske following the Cook Out 400 at Richmond. For the first time since Loudon, New Hampshire, in July 2021, Penske drivers occupied three of the top-five finishing spots. Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano all finished inside the top five. This accomplishment, flagged by NASCAR’s analytical platform, invites a deeper look at Penske’s current form. Sharing a post on ‘X’ which read, “This was the first time Team Penske had three cars finish in the top 5 in a race since New Hampshire in July 2021.”

It’s a testament to the team’s ability to deliver competitive cars week in and week out, even in the highly demanding, tire-intensive conditions typical of short-track racing. Penske teammates Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Blaney ran third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, with Logano recovering from a two-lap penalty incurred during the rain delay. Nicked for the two circuits when a crewman worked on his car during the red-flag period, Logano used two free passes under caution to his advantage.

Their vehicles have demonstrated the excellent long-run speed, consistent qualifying performance, and skillful tire management that frequently distinguish winning teams from the others. A three-car ranking in the top five over the demanding 36-race regular season is more than just a statistic. Penske’s depth will become increasingly more crucial in the future as teams and drivers compete for postseason spots. The team is peaking at the perfect moment, if their Richmond performance is any guide. In addition to highlighting the accomplishment’s rarity, NASCAR Insights’ acknowledgment of this performance is consistent with media coverage of Penske’s domination throughout the season.