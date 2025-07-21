Ryan Blaney Concedes Defeat to Pregnant Wife as She Stays 2 Steps Ahead of ‘Jedi Tricks’

Had it not been for a career in NASCAR, Ryan Blaney would have a full-time Hollywood career today. Despite his long list of acting stints, he still craves to be cast in his dream project — the Star Wars franchise. “I’ve tried so hard to be…like, man, I want to be in one of those Star Wars movies so bad. Like, make me a stormtrooper, put a helmet…you don’t even have to see my face. Kill me. You can kill me. That’s fine.” His passion shows that it means a lot to him, and we hope he definitely gets his wish fulfilled, in any way.

When we love our fandoms too much, it’s very common to have them enter our personal space in life. For Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, currently the biggest chapter in their personal space is the upcoming birth of their first child. This is a time when baby name discussions and opinions are being shared in the Blaney house. But there’s one thing that Blaney will not be allowed to do for their child, as made clear by the soon-to-be-mom Tulio.

Ryan Blaney’s Star Wars wish humbled by his wife

Recently at Dover, NASCAR reporter Peter Stratta asked him whether the new couple had planned to name their son after any Star Wars character. Stratta’s question wasn’t surprising, considering how Blaney likes to emit his Star Wars love in any form he can. Blaney was quick to respond, “No. I knew better than to ask that question,” he smiled.

But this doesn’t mean Blaney didn’t even try. Of course, he initially had a Star Wars name ready for the baby. When Stratta asked him if tried suggesting ‘Luke’ to her, he revealed the plan he had successfully tried and failed in: “She knew what I was going for if I would have brought that up. Before we knew what it was, I said Lego is a pretty name.”

As most Star Wars fans know, there is no character named Lego in Star Wars, but the Lego brand’s Star Wars construction toys are very popular. However, Gianna Tulio was not to be fooled so easily. Blaney’s love for this fandom has saturated her quite enough to know all his subtle tricks. Blaney mentioned how she was quick to catch him when he suggested the name: “She was like, ‘Isn’t that a Star Wars thing?’ I was like, ‘Maybe.’ She was like, ‘None of that.'”

Unfortunately, Blaney will have to try better next time to have that dream fulfilled. Maybe if he sacrificed it for their first child, he could get lucky with the next one, if they ever go for it. Meanwhile, Gianna Tulio has been seen supporting Blaney amidst her pregnancy, and she addressed the air around it.

Gianna Tulio dismisses rumors and supports Blaney on his schedule

Gianna Tulio has not been the one to miss races. However, with her pregnancy, she’s been off track lately. Due to this, there are talks going around about them which she recently addressed. “There’s a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I’m pregnant, or they’re like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She’s not at the track.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just pregnant.’ I’m just pregnant and sick, don’t worry,” she said in the Believe in the Good podcast by Haley Dillon.

However, though pregnancy might keep her off-track, it won’t prevent her from giving company to her husband on his race schedules. Ahead of the Sonoma Raceway in California, Tulio updated the fans, flaunting her baby bump in an aesthetic picture that captured her beautiful sun-kissed face. She captioned it, “Bumpin’ around Sonoma”.

Both Blaney and his wife have been eager to welcome their first baby by the end of this year. Blaney is happy that the delivery will take place in the off-season, as that will give him the time he would want to give in to this. “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off,” said Blaney.

What would you like to name Blaney and Tulio’s newborn? Let us know in the comments below.