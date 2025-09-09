Denny Hamlin Exposes Kyle Larson’s ‘Misjudged’ WWTR Move Amid Trend of Recent Mistakes

Denny Hamlin is known for candidly dissecting on-track controversies, and his latest analysis of Kyle Larson’s aggressive maneuver at World Wide Technology Raceway has sparked widespread discussion in the garage. Hamlin sees a pattern in Larson’s recent assertive moves—incidents that have tipped promising battles into costly spins. The Playoffs Round of 16 roared into action, Grand Marshal Bill Murray gave the start command, and Denny Hamlin commanded the finale, securing his fifth win of the season from the pole. In the mayhem, a pivotal moment occurred during Stage 2: Larson cut inside Ryan Blaney for fifth and drifted into Blaney’s left door, spinning the No. 12. But how much did Larson’s action end up costing Blaney?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Blaney recovered to finish fourth but lost critical stage points in the process. Larson faded to 12th—a lesser setback in this high-pressure playoff stretch. Larson accepted responsibility afterward, stating: “I just told him I messed up. I wasn’t meaning to obviously go in there and hit him,” explaining that he repeated a move that had succeeded the lap before. This fits a run of recent Larson errors, from bumping the No. 7 in Xfinity to Cup incidents where tough battles have resulted in spins. In a season where playoff points are everything, Hamlin’s seasoned perspective on such clashes is direct and unapologetic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denny Hamlin breaks down Larson’s Gateway blunder

On the Action Incremental podcast, Denny Hamlin dissected Kyle Larson’s Lap 135 contact with Ryan Blaney at Gateway, calling it an overambitious move in pursuit of track position. Hamlin, from his vantage point, explained that Larson intended to disrupt Blaney’s run by tightening the space. “He clearly misjudged it,” Hamlin said. “You could see what he was trying to do because he did it the lap before. He went from the bottom to the top, and what he’s trying to do is he’s trying to get his right front fender right on the door of the 12 in the corner, so then it forces the 12 to lift because he gets a tight moment on corner exit.”

Hamlin’s analysis points out that if Larson executed the move perfectly, he could have stayed beside Blaney down the straight, forcing a contest for position. Instead, he slid up nearly eight feet further than intended, making contact with Blaney. Hamlin ties this episode to Larson’s surge in aggressive mistakes lately. The No. 5 driver’s speed continues to impress—he led 52 laps—but these misjudgments are becoming conspicuous, including his clash with the No. 7 in Xfinity and other Cup incidents derailing contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Now the five can then maintain side by side with him down the straightaway,” Hamlin continued on the strategy. “Otherwise, if he doesn’t do that, the 12 has such a, you know, because of the line that he’s running, the five is going to have a really, really tough time getting beside the 12.” Without the aggressive disruption, Larson lacked enough pace to challenge purely, which led to a desperate dive that failed, costing both drivers a position in a playoff race. Blaney, coming off a rough finish at Darlington, rebounded strongly despite losing only stage points to the spin.

Hamlin acknowledged the line every driver must walk, conceding he has misjudged such situations himself many times over his career. “All he’s trying to do is go up there and slow the 12 down by ramming air into his left side door. And he misjudged it by like eight feet,” he added. “I mean, it was a lot. It’s a mistake. And we’ve definitely seen some Larson mistakes here lately.” Larson’s talent earns him media and fan forgiveness, but Hamlin insists criticism is justified when repeated errors threaten playoff hopes. There was no malice, just a costly error in a fiercely competitive context.

AD

As Blaney continues his playoff campaign, how he responds to this incident may be decisive in future encounters.

Blaney forgives but keeps a note

Ryan Blaney avoids dwelling on race-day disputes, but Kyle Larson’s Gateway spin serves as a decisive lesson for their future battles. Blaney, the defending champion, made his stance clear after the race, emphasizing forgiveness but hinting at a mental tally for future paybacks. “Even though it wasn’t done, I don’t think, in like a malicious intent at all. Still remember it, right?” Blaney said. He managed to transform the Lap 135 incident into his 11th top-five of the season, putting his No. 12 in playoff security, 42 points ahead of the cut heading to Bristol.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Blaney’s recovery showcases the skill of his crew chief and team, even if frustration momentarily surfaced over the radio. The driver aired his discontent about deserving better after clean battles, then promptly addressed it with Larson in person. “Like, I still got the s–t end of it and got turned around and had to come from the back… It’s not anything grudgy or something like that,” he explained. No penalty was levied against Larson, and Blaney accepts the high stakes of playoff aggression while sharpening his competitive focus. With Larson holding an 18-point advantage, these tight incidents could shift the playoff trajectory.

Blaney stays focused and poised, using this adversity to adjust—not derail—his playoff chase. “It’s just those racing situations that you kind of think about next time you run with that person. You probably run them a little tighter, don’t give them as much space. There’s no ill will or anything. It’s just race people how I get raced.” It’s a classic Blaney approach: resilient under high pressure, making note to race smarter as the Round of 16 intensifies. His measured response may have implications when the championship is decided.