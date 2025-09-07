Ryan Blaney Drops Blunt 3-Word Verdict on NASCAR’s Fastest-Lap Point Controversy

No one saw Josh Berry’s blistering fastest lap at Darlington coming. It marked his first such honor of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Despite finishing dead last in the final standings, Berry snatched a valuable bonus point that could end up being a lifeline as the playoff grind goes on. Now, the Tennessee native finds himself locked in a nail-biting tie with Alex Bowman for the final transfer spot, both sitting 19 points adrift of the Round of 12 cut-off. With Gateway and Bristol still looming in the Round of 16, Berry’s reality is clear: a win might be his only ticket to advance. While that may look straight for Berry, but for the others in the camp? Yeah, they are raising fingers…

Under the current Fastest Lap Award, NASCAR allows even drivers well out of contention to still give their race meaning and earn points. This started in all of its national series this season. Let’s bring you up to speed on when Kyle Larson pulled the same trick at Mexico City and Watkins Glen, and those extra points helped him steamroll into a better playoff seed. Now, NASCAR officials, including managing director Mike Forde, admit the rule is drawing serious scrutiny. And when Ryan Blaney was asked about the situation, he did not hesitate to voice his views.

Speaking to Frontstretch, Blaney made his views on the controversy very clear. He said, “I don’t care. I don’t really care, to be honest with you. Um, no. I don’t really care. Um, I haven’t really even paid that any thought, to be honest with you. I know it’s happened a few times with like guys wreck and they’re a bunch left down and they just go make runs. Um, but yeah, it doesn’t really hasn’t affected my life yet. So, I don’t know.”

The debate that emerged after Josh Berry’s situation saw some purists argue that the point only makes sense if you are legitimately contending, not pulling a qualifying-style flyer after a major wreck. One columnist suggests this loophole “allows teams to essentially run a one-lap qualifying setup mid-race,” while others warn that it is being exploited rather than used for competition.

Ryan Blaney added, “I think the two ends being very difference challenging. We have places like that. Um, but that’s, that’s tough, and especially double downshifting in one and two is tough. Fifth to third, back up to fifth, down to fourth for three and four, then back up to fifth. It’s a lot of stress on everything. Like, so you’re trying to make sure that when you just single downshift, you’re trying not to over-rev. And then when you add another one in there, it’s really easy to over-rev. And I think you see a lot of engine issues here just because of that. You get too quick with it. Um, so that’s a concern.”

Looking back, we saw how Darlington proved to be a tough track for Josh Berry. After spending over two hours in the garage following an opening lap crash, Berry rejoined the race with other plans. On his 114th lap back into the fight, he unleashed a blistering 29.038-second run, the quickest lap of the entire 367-lap marathon. That lightning streak earned him the Xfinity Fastest Lap award, and with it came a precious bonus point that might prove priceless in the playoff hunt.

On the flip side, traditionalists bristle at the idea of limiting who can chase that fastest lap, as one commentary declares, “Why fix something that electrifies the garage and rewards determination?” Now, one option under consideration could be to limit the bonus to drivers who remain on the lead lap, but do not expect any changes until the 2026 season at the earliest.

Now, with Josh Berry embracing his breakthrough season with Wood Brothers Racing, Ryan Blaney sounds off on his playoff mantra.

Ryan Blaney explains his playoff mindset

For the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, tackling the playoffs is not just about raw speed; it is about embracing a laser-focused mindset. He is approaching the postseason with a one-race-at-a-time philosophy. Sure, it might sound like a cliché, but here’s the thing: not many drivers can truly pull it off.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Blaney said, “I mean, I think historically, we’ve had good runs at the playoff tracks. But you never know what’s going to happen, right? You could miss it one weekend and be behind the eight ball. You just go try to do the best job you can. I don’t know, I don’t really look forward to one more than others.”

Of course, like every driver, the 31-year-old has his strengths and weaknesses. There are tracks where he shines brightest and others where the challenge is deeper. But once the playoffs roll around, his game plan doesn’t change; it is all about squeezing every ounce of performance out of each week, no matter where the schedule takes them.

He added, “I just try to look at what’s the next race, and I look forward to that one the most. Like, I focus all of my energy into just one week at a time type situation, and how do I give all of my effort to Gateway this weekend, and that’s the one I’m looking forward to the most, and then it will change to Bristol next week, you know?”

His track record backs up this mindset. Ryan Blaney has conquered short tracks, mastered intermediate ovals, tamed road courses, and ruled superspeedways. He claimed a prestigious crown jewel victory and owns three wins at Talladega, the ultimate wildcard in the NASCAR playoffs. Now with Gateway on deck this weekend, a track that places right into his wheelhouse, can the Team Penske driver deliver?