Ryan Blaney Hails Kyle Larson’s 14-Yo Chili Bowl Rival as Fight for Golden Driller Intensifies

New blood is taking the reins, and Kyle Larson better watch out. The 2025 NASCAR champion, who is en route to claim his third Golden Driller this year, may just hit a roadblock because this 14-year-old rocket isn’t slowing down. The veteran may want to watch his step on the Tulsa track. Because now, Larson’s NASCAR rival, Ryan Blaney, cannot help but take notice of the young ace.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion couldn’t help but take notice of Jett Barnes and instantly took to social media to heap praise on the teenager.

“@jettbarnes55👏🏻. 14 years old, not only made the A at the Chili Bowl but dominated the B main. Bright future ahead,” he said.

And those words come from a place with great meaning and weight. Jett Barnes didn’t just make a statement at the Chili Bowl; he announced himself.

The 14-year-old grabbed headlines by not only dominating the B-Main but also turning that momentum into a sensational 12th-place finish in the A-Main race.

In a sport where veterans often dominate, Barnes’ performance was the kind of breakthrough that doesn’t come along often, especially at such a young age.

The B-Main wasn’t just a qualifying race for him; it was a showcase. He drove with the kind of confidence usually reserved for seasoned pros, working his way through traffic and pulling away like a driver with nothing left to prove with just two laps to go.

When he crossed the finish line, it was clear he wasn’t simply lucky; he was the real deal, and that has been proven all week long.

Few rookie debuts have carried as much buzz in the Chili Bowl event as the one delivered by the California teenager on Tuesday night.

What makes it even more remarkable is how young and small he is in a field filled with seasoned competitors.

Last Tuesday, after running from fifth through second in his heat and finishing third in his qualifier, he earned a spot in the third lap preliminary feature on Warren CAT Qualifying Night. But he made it clear he wasn’t there to simply survive; he was there to compete.

Starting ninth in the future, the 14-year-old methodically worked his way forward, making aggressive moves effortless and showing the kind of composure typically seen in veteran drivers.

He crossed the line 3rd behind Blake Hahn and Hank Davis, missing the win by less than a second. Still, the result placed him in a strong position for Saturday’s championship program, setting him up near the front of the B-Main event, which he later dominated.

And the 14-year-old didn’t shy away from his celebration as he introduced himself to the Chili Bowl Championship A-Main.

The California native shotgunned the Victory fuel electrolyte drink and went down to pose with Chili Bowl’s grand marshal and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart.

And these young talents, who are upping their game and challenging veterans, are exactly what Larson needs to look out for.

But for now, the Hendrick Motorsports driver need not be too worried, as he seems to have found his footing on the Tulsa track once again.

Kyle Larson starts on pole for A-Main championship

When the Hendrick Motorsports driver captured his second Golden Driller at last year’s Chili Bowl, it felt like a long-awaited moment finally arriving.

After a disappointing 2024 that saw him miss the main event entirely, the Elk Grove native came into the 2025 event with a clear goal: reclaim the top spot. And he did just that, in a way that felt inevitable once the week started clicking for him.

Now, the 2026 Chill Bowl sees Larson back in the hunt again, and he is aiming for a rare feat. A second consecutive championship after his wins in 2020 and 2021.

With momentum on his side at the conference of a driver who knows how to navigate the pressure of Tulsa’s indoor spectacle, he is once again the man everyone wants to beat.

But he won’t have it easy. The field includes several former Golden Driller champions, Christopher Bell, Tanner Thorson, and Logan Seaver, among them, all of whom are capable of taking the title if Larson slips up.

After claiming victories in both his qualifier and A-Main earlier in the week, Larson locked up the pole position following Saturday’s pole shuffle. Tonight, he will start at the front of the field, leading the back into the main event with everything on the line.