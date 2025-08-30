Ryan Blaney Issues Defiant NASCAR Message Despite ‘Not Ideal’ DNF String

Ryan Blaney has had an electrifying 2025 NASCAR campaign thus far. He notched two wins this season, first at the Nashville Superspeedway during the Cracker Barrel 400, where he dominated by leading 139 laps before taking the checkered flag, and then again at Daytona International Speedway last weekend, scoring his second victory in the regular season finale to punch his ticket into the playoffs. Besides these triumphs, he has 10 top-five finishes and 14 top-tens, showcasing consistency and momentum. Yet, behind the wins lies a season defined just as much by resilience, in which misfortune has struck often and in costly fashion.

Reflecting on this DNF-laden season, Ryan Blaney didn’t mince words. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR, in an honest admission, he said, “I’ve been really proud of our year. You know, kind of a little rocky first half of the regular season, I’d say. And it really wasn’t from lack of performance — I feel like it was just kind of getting caught up with some stuff, and 7 DNFs was not ideal. But I think it really spoke to our group, being second in the regular season points with 7 DNFs. So I feel like that really just has shown that, hey, we have great pace all year, and some things that haven’t really played out for us, and we haven’t gotten the finishes we deserve.”

Ryan Blaney entered a brutal stretch of 7 DNFs, tying for the most in the Cup Series this year, which included a particularly harrowing spell of three consecutive DNFs in early-season races, blowing an engine at Phoenix, wrecking at Las Vegas, and another engine failure at Miami, an ordeal Blaney called a significant test for the team.

The Team Penske driver added, “But the last month and a half or so, we’ve been able to really string together some good runs and really finish where I thought we deserved to finish — and that’s all I ever ask for. A good day to me is we finish in the area of where I think we have maximum, and then we do a good job as a team all day. And I feel like this team is really… we’ve been clicking on all cylinders all year. So yeah, I think this team’s ready to go. They’re geared up. I feel like they’re better than they’ve ever been.”

However, the 31-year-old’s late-season surge has him well-positioned heading into the playoffs. His Daytona win elevated him to the fourth seed for the Cup Series postseason. He enters the playoffs with 26 playoff points, placing him behind only Kyle Larson (32), William Byron (32), and Denny Hamlin (29). This strong seeding reflects both his recent form and the cumulative efforts across the season and sets him up as one of the key threats to watch in the championship battle.

And amid the stress of being a father, Ryan Blaney has another goal he wants to achieve.

Ryan Blaney wishes to be the next Tony Stewart of NASCAR

Ryan Blaney isn’t just chasing checkered flags; he is chasing a legacy. The Team Penske star says he hopes that one day he’d want to be remembered the way Tony Stewart was for him: as a NASCAR icon whose career inspires the next wave of racers. In a recent interview, Blaney opened up about the surreal thrill of competing alongside his childhood heroes. Standing on the same asphalt as Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, legends he once watched on TV, was more than just a career milestone; it was a turning point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He recalls how deeply their example shaped him, both as a driver and as a competitor hungry for greatness. And sharing the track with them in the twilight of their legendary careers left an unforgettable mark. Blaney now wants to pass on the torch. He hopes that someday a young driver will look at him with the same admiration he once had for Gordon and Stewart. He said, “I loved Jeff Gordon growing up. I loved Tony. It was really special to get out there and run with those guys. Hopefully, 10 years down the road, you’ve got somebody who feels that way about me like I felt about Jeff and Tony.”

With the playoffs looming and his resume groomed by the season, the No. 12 driver is steadily carving his own place among NASCAR’s elite. His mix of on-track skill, relentless work ethic, and genuine connection to the sport’s history has made him poised to be more than just a champion contender; he could become a lasting influence.