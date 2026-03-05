Ryan Blaney Issues Honest Take on Tyler Reddick After COTA Dominance

Tyler Reddick scripted history last Sunday after he claimed three back-to-back wins at Daytona, Atlanta, and COTA at the start of the season. With this, he became the first-ever NASCAR driver to achieve this historic feat. The big achievement couldn’t even stop Reddick’s 2024 title rival, Ryan Blaney, from stepping forward and praising him.

Ryan Blaney’s honest appreciation for Tyler Reddick

“I mean, incredibly impressive. I mean, you have to give it to Tyler and that whole team,” Blaney said of Reddick and 23XI Racing. “I mean, the guy’s just waxing everyone as a competitor. But like from the same competitor side of it, like you have to appreciate that. Like you appreciate teams that can put weekends like that together, especially the Daytona, Atlanta have similarities, but they’re different types of racing. And then COTA, like putting it all together at these different tracks, is incredibly impressive.”

Following this, the #12 Team Penske driver, who finished the race in eighth place, highlighted how he sat in the best seat (of course, inside his Ford Mustang Dark Horse) and watched Reddick run for the record. Blaney started the race from fourth position and mostly raced behind Reddick, similar to Shane van Gisbergen.

“He’s small, like he’s a little dot in my windshield right now. But, they’ve been putting together a good one, and it’s funny. People ask me, they’re like, ‘Man, you were good on Sunday, but how, how the heck, gosh, that 45 car was so fast.’ Like I said, I know I saw, I followed him like all the race, the whole race. I saw how fast he was. I had the best seat in the house for how much of a butt weapon they put on the field,” Blaney further added.

Coming from a war-torn situation in 2025, where Reddick and team #45 remained winless, 23XI Racing was battling uncertainty in the NASCAR lawsuit. To make matters worse, Reddick lost his longtime sponsor, Monster Energy.

After that, the season changed, the calendar turned, and Tyler Reddick rose like a phoenix rising from the ashes — winning his and his team’s first-ever Daytona 500 race in February. And the miracle did not end there, as the #45 driver maneuvered through the tricky EchoPark Speedway to snatch back-to-back wins.

Coming to COTA, an entirely different track, Reddick emerged victorious once again. This time, against Blaney, and most importantly, against Shane van Gisbergen, the road course expert.

“We got our Safety Culture Chevy a lot better than yesterday, but following Tyler, his driving was immaculate, and his car was very good too,” said SVG about him.

As a result, praises for Tyler Reddick poured in from everywhere, and Ryan Blaney was no different. While Blaney was busy praising Tyler Reddick and the 23XI Racing driver, Michael Jordan named the man who laid the foundation for his team’s success.

Michael Jordan named the man behind Tyler Reddick’s success

Following Tyler Reddick‘s victory at COTA on Sunday, Michael Jordan highlighted how Denny Hamlin was the man who scouted the #45 driver amid a series of NASCAR talents. Besides this, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was also the force behind keeping Reddick in the team despite the uncertain future during the lawsuit against NASCAR.

“I’m proud of the team we put together,” Jordan told FOX Sports. “Denny, I’m pretty sure is the same way. He feels the same way as I do. And I think a lot of credit goes to him because he’s the mastermind behind finding Tyler. I think Denny’s done an unbelievable job in terms of helping build this team. And I think this team has done a good job of taking on leadership and just winning. That’s what it’s about. Winning.”

Together with Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan formed the 23XI Racing team in 2020. Initially, the team fielded only Bubba Wallace, but they roped in Reddick from the Xfinity Series in 2022, and currently have three full-time charters, including one for Riley Herbst.