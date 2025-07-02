Ryan Blaney Lets Go of Months-Long Secret as the NASCAR Community Swoons Over Baby Blaney

‘Tis the season of NASCAR babies! In mid-June, Denny Hamlin opted out of appearing for the Viva Mexico 250 race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Although it was a momentous occasion for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first international venture in 67 years, Hamlin had a more important task. That was welcoming his third child, Jameson, with his wife Jordan. Now, Hamlin’s rival Ryan Blaney is doing the countdown for his turn.

The Team Penske driver called Gianna Tulio his fiance until 7 months ago. Ryan Blaney exchanged wedding rings with Tulio in December 2024, and they already have a beautiful piece of news to share. And their loved ones and fans in the NASCAR community are overjoyed.

Ryan Blaney is all set to welcome a bundle of joy

Well, the 2023 Cup Series champion’s racetrack fortune may not be on a good streak. Ryan Blaney incurred his 6th DNF of the season at EchoPark Speedway, getting caught in a smoking 23-car pile-up. Although he stands 7th in the championship standings with one win, 8 top tens, and 7 top fives under his belt, the frequency of crashes is a dampener. However, no matter the carnage he faces on the racetrack, Blaney can always calm down back at home. After all, he married his sweetheart in December 2024. Blaney and Gianna Tulio had been dating since July 2020, combining Blaney’s NASCAR world with Tulio’s modeling ventures. Now that heavenly match can look forward to its next milestone.

In an Instagram post, Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney collaboratively shared a lifetime milestone. You can tell from the gorgeous pictures without reading the caption first. Tulio, dressed up in a white dress and her hair tied in a white ribbon, was seated by her smiling husband. In the other pictures, their dogs are flanking them, happy to be part of the shoot. But the clue is in the reel of pictures featured in every photo – showcasing USG pictures of their incoming child. Tulio wrote in the caption, “Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!🧸🤍”

What can be more exciting than Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio joining the next generation of NASCAR parents? This sweet milestone was on the cards ever since the lovebirds exchanged vows privately before their wedding. They can also move ahead with blessings from close ones. For Gianna, keeping in touch with people who matter to her is most important, as she revealed during her wedding: “Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible. With Ryan being a professional NASCAR driver, we are on the road every weekend almost every month out of the year, so we value every second we can get with our friends and family.”

The NASCAR community also feels the same. Love and blessings showered on the newly anointed parents.

Blaney 2.0 gets a warm welcome

Whenever a NASCAR baby is about to be born, waves of joy rock the community. After all, prolonging the legacy of the sport into the younger generation is what diehard fans look forward to. A fan left the sweetest message to wish the new parents: “You are going to be incredible parents. I’m so happy for you both! Gorgeous Girl!!🤍🙏🏾” What is more, many celebrities also hopped aboard the celebration. NASCAR’s official account acknowledged one of its crown jewel Cup racer’s milestone. They drew the signature colors as well: “Congratulations!! 💛❤💙” Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s wife, also chipped in on the celebratory mood. She was happy to wish Ryan Blaney and his wife after her own bundle of joy came a few weeks ago. Fish wrote, “Yesssss so happy for you both!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Then, famous names from other disciplines also joined the Blaney bandwagon. Ryan Blaney has never raced in IndyCar himself, but his team owner Roger Penske owns the open-wheel racing series. The wife of IndyCar’s top-notch driver Josef Newgarden poured her love. Ashley Newgarden wrote, “Ahhhhhh amazing!!! Congrats you guys!!! Most beautiful baby award goes to baby Blaney!” Even Sydney Sweeney, a blockbuster Hollywood star who ran laps in Charlotte with Blaney’s guidance, did not miss out on the celebration. Sweeney wrote, “So happy for you!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️”

Clearly, Ryan Blaney’s new one will get a resounding welcome once they enter this world. For now, the Blaney couple are preparing to be the best of parents – and we have no doubt that they would be brilliant.